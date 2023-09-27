We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman

The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman

£5.50

£5.50/each

The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman
'Such a beacon of pleasure' KATE ATKINSON'So smart and funny. Deplorably good' IAN RANKIN'A gripping read' SUNDAY TIMESTHE FIRST BOOK IN THE #1 BESTSELLING THURSDAY MURDER CLUB SERIES BY TV PRESENTER RICHARD OSMANIn a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet up once a week to investigate unsolved murders.But when a brutal killing takes place on their very doorstep, the Thursday Murder Club find themselves in the middle of their first live case.Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron might be pushing eighty but they still have a few tricks up their sleeves.Can our unorthodox but brilliant gang catch the killer before it's too late?__________________________________WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ABOUT THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB'Thrilling, moving, laugh-out-loud funny' MARK BILLINGHAM'A great read, I really enjoyed it' GRAHAM NORTON'As the bodies pile up, and more is revealed of the lives and loves of Joyce, Ibrahim, Ron and Elizabeth, you can't help cheering them on - and hoping to meet them again soon' THE TIMES, CRIME BOOK OF THE MONTH'Mystery fans are going to be enthralled' HARLAN COBEN'Pure escapism' THE GUARDIAN, BEST CRIME AND THRILLERS OF 2020'One of the most enjoyable books of the year' DAILY EXPRESS'Smart, compassionate, warm, moving and so VERY funny' MARIAN KEYES'As gripping as it is funny' EVENING STANDARD'Funny, clever and achingly British' ADAM KAY'An exciting new talent in crime fiction' DAILY MAIL'A warm, wise and witty warning never to underestimate the elderly' VAL MCDERMID'Delight after delight from first page to last' RED MAGAZINE'I completely fell in love with it' SHARI LAPENA'This is properly brilliant. The pages fly and I can't stop smiling' STEVE CAVANAGH'Charming, clever debut' STYLIST'I laughed my arse off' BELINDA BAUER'A witty and poignant tale' DAILY TELEGRAPH'Clever, clever plot' FIONA BARTON'An absolutely delightful read' PRIMA MAGAZINE'Utterly charming' SARAH PINBOROUGH'Funny and original' THE SUN'Properly funny and totally charming... steeped in Agatha Christie joy' ARAMINTA HALL'This is one of the most delightful novels of the year' DAILY MIRROR'A bundle of joy' JANE FALLON
Richard Osman is a British television producer and presenter. The Thursday Murder Club is his first and, so far, best novel.
