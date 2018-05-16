Product Description
- Remington F4 Foil Shaver
- Achieve the groomed look you want with the F4. Independent flexing foils and an intercept trimmer deliver a close, effective shave and adapt to facial contours. Change your style and maintain the 3 day stubble look easily using the stubble head guard attachment. 100% waterproof with 45 minutes run time from a 4 hour charge time, pop up trimmer and battery charge indicator lights.
- 3 Day stubble guard attachment for versatile styling and slightly longer looks. Pop up trimmer and 50 minutes run time. Waterproof.
- H15.5cm x W6.2cm x D23cm
- Dual foil cutters for a close and effective shave
- Fully washable for use with shave gel and foam
- Independent flexing foils & intercept trimmer to adjust to facial contours
