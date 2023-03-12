We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Goplay Grocery Deliveryvan

Goplay Grocery Deliveryvan

4.2(4)
Write a review

£16.00

£16.00/each

Goplay Grocery Deliveryvan
With an opening shutter revealing 6 crates and opening rear doors, the Grocery Delivery Van inspires hours of imaginative fun play.How many deliveries will you make today? This delivery van is just like the real thing with all the lights and sounds you need to make the deliveries on time! Open the shutter door, take out your trays and get ready to home deliver to your customers on time. With forward and backward
H13.9cm x W27.2cm x D10.16cmRequires 3 x AAA batteries
The motorised Grocery Delivery Van is just like the real thingWith lights and real soundsFeatures forward and backwards motorised movement, lights and sounds including engine and doorbellBatteries Included

Lower age limit

36 Months

View all Toy Cars & Vehicles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here