Purina One Adult Mini Fillets Mix Cat Food 40X85g

Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats

PURINA ONE wet meals are complete and balanced recipes combining tender pieces cut into mini filets and vegetables in a delicious gravy and targeting high quality nutrition with delicious taste. Purina vets & nutritionists have developed our recipes to help support a healthy microbiome – a balance of microorganisms is important to make a positive effect on your cat’s digestive health and overall well-being. From a healthy digestion and natural defenses to a shiny coat, you can see visible results on your cat’s health today and tomorrow. Helps maintain strong natural defenses Helps support the gut microbiome balance thanks to the prebiotic effect of soluble fibers Helps support her bones, muscles and joints while covering all their nutritional needs Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals With high quality Chicken, Beef, Lamb and Ocean fish for protein and delicious taste The carton box is made with minimum 80% of recycled fiber

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Pack size: 3.4KG

40 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide: For an average cat of 4 kg, feed 3 pouches per day in at least 2 seperate meals. The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, cat's level activity and its physical condition. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh water should always be available. Alternately, you can replace 1 pouch by 20g of kibbles of ONE adult cat dry.

Free From Colours