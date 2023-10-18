Purina One Adult Mini Fillets Mix Cat Food 40X85g

PURINA ONE wet meals are complete and balanced recipes combining tender pieces cut into mini filets and vegetables in a delicious gravy and targeting high quality nutrition with delicious taste.Purina vets & nutritionists have developed our recipes to help support a healthy microbiome – a balance of microorganisms is important to make a positive effect on your cat’s digestive health and overall well-being.From a healthy digestion and natural defenses to a shiny coat, you can see visible results on your cat’s health today and tomorrow.Helps maintain strong natural defensesHelps support the gut microbiome balance thanks to the prebiotic effect of soluble fibersHelps support her bones, muscles and joints while covering all their nutritional needsHelps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and mineralsWith high quality Chicken, Beef, Lamb and Ocean fish for protein and delicious tasteThe carton box is made with minimum 80% of recycled fiber
Pack size: 3.4KG
Net Contents
40 x 85g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Feeding Guide: For an average cat of 4 kg, feed 3 pouches per day in at least 2 seperate meals. The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, cat's level activity and its physical condition. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh water should always be available. Alternately, you can replace 1 pouch by 20g of kibbles of ONE adult cat dry.
Additives
Free From Colours
x10 with Chicken and Green Beansx10 with Lamb and Carrotsx10 with Beef and Carrotsx10 with Ocean Fish and Green Beans
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Green Beans, equivalent to 5.4% Green Beans), Various Sugars
Storage
Best Before Date, Registration and Batch Number: Best before date, resignation and batch number: see coding on back of pack. Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents:
Moisture:
79.0%
Protein:
12.0%
Fat content:
4.0%
Crude ash:
2.2%
Crude fibre:
0.4%
Soluble fibres:
0.5%
Omega 3 fatty acids
0.1%
Omega 6 fatty acids:
1.2%
Nutritional additives:
IU/kg:
Vit. A:
1040
Vit. D₃:
145
Vit. E:
250
-
mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 12)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.37)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 0.94)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 1.7)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 18)
Taurine:
470
Additives:
-
Flavourings
-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Lamb 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots, equivalent to 5.4% Carrots)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents:
Moisture:
79.0%
Protein:
12.0%
Fat content:
4.0%
Crude ash:
2.2%
Crude fibre:
0.4%
Soluble fibres:
0.5%
Omega 3 fatty acids
0.1%
Omega 6 fatty acids:
1.2%
Nutritional additives:
IU/kg:
Vit. A:
1040
Vit. D₃:
145
Vit. E:
250
-
mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 12)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.37)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 0.94)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 1.7)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 18)
Taurine
470
Additives:
-
Flavourings
-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots, equivalent to 5.4% Carrots)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents:
Moisture:
79.0%
Protein:
12.0%
Fat content:
4.0%
Crude ash:
2.2%
Crude fibre:
0.4%
Soluble fibres:
0.5%
Omega 3 fatty acids
0.1%
Omega 6 fatty acids:
1.2%
Nutritional additives:
IU/kg:
Vit. A:
1040
Vit. D₃:
145
Vit. E:
250
-
mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 12)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.37)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 0.94)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 1.7)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 18)
Taurine:
470
Additives:
-
Flavourings
-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Ocean Fish 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots, equivalent to 5.4% Green Beans), Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents:
Moisture:
79.0%
Protein:
12.0%
Fat content:
4.0%
Crude ash:
2.2%
Crude fibre:
0.4%
Soluble fibres:
0.5%
Omega 3 fatty acids
0.1%
Omega 6 fatty acids:
1.2%
Nutritional additives:
IU/kg:
Vit. A:
1040
Vit. D₃:
145
Vit. E:
250
-
mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 12)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.37)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 0.94)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 1.7)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 18)
Taurine:
470
Additives:
-
Flavourings
-
Box. Recycle
Pouch. Don't Recycle
This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.
