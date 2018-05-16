Tesco Loaded Strawberry & Cream Dream 325G

- Energy1053kJ 252kcal13%
Product Description
- Baked sponge topped with white chocolate mousse and decorated with strawberry sauce and fat coated shortcake biscuit.
- Perfect for sharing Fluffy sponge topped with a creamy white chocolate mousse, smothered in a strawberry sauce and crunchy shortcake biscuit balls
- Pack size: 325G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (19%), Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Water, Pasteurised Egg, White Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whole Milk, Strawberry Purée (2%), Cornflour, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Shea Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Citric Acid, Colour (Anthocyanins).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
325g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (81g)
|Energy
|1299kJ / 311kcal
|1053kJ / 252kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|14.7g
|Saturates
|11.1g
|9.0g
|Carbohydrate
|33.0g
|26.7g
|Sugars
|22.1g
|17.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.7g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
