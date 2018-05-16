Tesco Finest 2 Toffee Crunch Cheesecake Slices 180g

- Energy1385kJ 332kcal17%
- Fat19.3g28%
- Saturates9.6g48%
- Sugars21.7g24%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1539kJ / 369kcal
Product Description
- Baked toffee and vanilla flavoured cheesecake batters on a digestive biscuit base, topped with toffee sauce and finished with butterscotch pieces and Belgian white chocolate curls.
- Our chefs layer toffee and vanilla flavoured cheesecake and slowly bake to achieve a beautifully light, yet creamy texture. It is then topped with rich toffee sauce and hand decorated with crunchy butterscotch pieces and Belgian white chocolate curls.
- Layered toffee and vanilla flavoured cheesecake slowly baked before being finished with crunchy butterscotch pieces, smooth toffee sauce and Belgian white chocolate curls.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (16%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Sugar, Toffee Sauce (9%) [Water, Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Potato Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Butter (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Thickener (Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Milk Sugar], Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Soured Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Belgian White Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Glucose Syrup, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Flavourings, Shea Fat, Butter (Milk), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Salt, Lemon Juice, Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Milk Sugar.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Collar. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
180g e (2x90g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (90g)
|Energy
|1539kJ / 369kcal
|1385kJ / 332kcal
|Fat
|21.4g
|19.3g
|Saturates
|10.7g
|9.6g
|Carbohydrate
|39.2g
|35.3g
|Sugars
|24.1g
|21.7g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
