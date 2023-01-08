Herbal Essences Argan Oil Renew Shampoo 250Ml

HERBAL ESSENCES ARGAN OIL RENEW S/POO 250ML

Essences of life Argan Oil shampoo & hair conditioner collection helps repair damaged hair to smoothness and makes it naturally shiny. Hair is softer & smoother. At Herbal Essences we believe in the nurturing power of plants. We designed the Argan oil Shampoo & Conditioner collection to spark life back into your hair, your spirit and the planet. Our nurturing, indulging formulas are infused with pure plant essences and plant-based nutrients, and bottled into responsibly designed packaging. Reveal your best hair and let go for a little moment of joy while protecting the planet.

REPAIRING HAIR SHAMPOO: helps repair damaged hair to smoothness to reveal it's natural beauty 2X MORE NOURISHMENT IN ONE USE. Feed your hair with plant-based nutrient & antioxidant PURE PLANT ESENCES: shampoo infused with pure Argan oil of Morocco and Aloe 95% NATURAL ORIGIN: 72% purified water and 23% naturally derived ingredients, other 5% for a good usage experience RESPONSIBLE BEAUTY: certified by PETA Vegan & cruelty-free. No Silicones. Safe for Coloured Hair NURTURED HAIR & PLANET: 100% Recycled & Recyclable bottle excluding cap

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Salicylate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-6, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Polyquaternium-10, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Butylene Glycol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Acetate, Alcohol Denat., Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Ascorbic Acid

Produce of

France

Net Contents

250 ℮