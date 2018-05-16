We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Spiced Vegetable Tart 400G

Tesco Finest Spiced Vegetable Tart 400G
£ 3.10
£0.78/100g
1/4 of a tart
  • Energy939kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat11.5g
    16%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetables in a spiced tomato sauce in a butter enriched turmeric and onion seed shortcrust pastry case.
  • Butter enriched pastry with a hint of turmeric, filled with an Indian inspired sauce, topped with a mix of chickpeas and roasted vegetables.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (39%) [Red Pepper, Butternut Squash, Red Onion], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato, Tomato Paste, Chickpeas (10%), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Cornflour, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Black Onion Seed, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Garam Masala [Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger, Star Anise, Cumin Seed, Chilli, Fennel Seed, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Sunflower Oil], Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Cumin Seed, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.
    For best results, remove from foil and oven heat.
    To serve, use a fish slice underneath the heated product. Short crust pastry will be fragile when re-heated.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a tart (100g)
Energy939kJ / 225kcal939kJ / 225kcal
Fat11.5g11.5g
Saturates4.3g4.3g
Carbohydrate23.7g23.7g
Sugars5.5g5.5g
Fibre4.7g4.7g
Protein4.3g4.3g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

