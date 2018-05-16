Tesco Finest Spiced Vegetable Tart 400G

- Energy939kJ 225kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ / 225kcal
Product Description
- Vegetables in a spiced tomato sauce in a butter enriched turmeric and onion seed shortcrust pastry case.
- Butter enriched pastry with a hint of turmeric, filled with an Indian inspired sauce, topped with a mix of chickpeas and roasted vegetables.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (39%) [Red Pepper, Butternut Squash, Red Onion], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato, Tomato Paste, Chickpeas (10%), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Cornflour, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Black Onion Seed, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Garam Masala [Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger, Star Anise, Cumin Seed, Chilli, Fennel Seed, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Sunflower Oil], Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Cumin Seed, Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Preparation and Usage
Can be served hot or cold.
For best results, remove from foil and oven heat.
To serve, use a fish slice underneath the heated product. Short crust pastry will be fragile when re-heated.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a tart (100g)
|Energy
|939kJ / 225kcal
|939kJ / 225kcal
|Fat
|11.5g
|11.5g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|23.7g
|23.7g
|Sugars
|5.5g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|4.7g
|Protein
|4.3g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
