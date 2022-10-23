We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rubicon Raw Energy Orange & Mango Drink 500Ml

4(2)Write a review
image 1 of Rubicon Raw Energy Orange & Mango Drink 500Ml

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Each 500ml can contains

Energy
454kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 91kJ/21kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Mixed Fruit Juice and Flavour Energy Drink with Added Caffeine, Vitamins, Sugar and Sweetener
  • We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to contact us at rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconraw.co.uk.
  • Rubicon RAW is a new kind of energy drink. With high caffeine content from a natural source and 20% fruit juice along with B-Vitamins, Ginseng & Guarana, it's here to help you make the most of every day.
  • Make the unboring choice with Rubicon RAW, an energy drink that helps you perform at your best. At Rubicon we believe in discovering all the world has to offer and maximising every day. Harness your own Raw energy and live every moment.
  • Recycle
  • Please Recycle. Our Cans are 100% Recyclable.
  • Rubicon is a registered trade mark owned by Rubicon Drinks Limited.
  • Natural caffeine from green coffee beans
  • With B-Vitamins, Ginseng & Guarana
  • 20% Fruit Juice
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Vitamins B3 (Niacin), B6 and B12 Contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism and the reduction of tirednss and fatigue.

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (20%) (Orange 9%, Mango 3.5%, Peach 3.5%, Pineapple 3.5%, Passionfruit 0.5%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Carotenes), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Caffeine from Green Coffee Beans (0.03%), Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Guarana Extract (0.01%), Ginseng Root Extract (0.01%), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)

Storage

Store in as Cool, Dry Place.Best Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (32MG/100ML). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

Name and address

  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.rubiconraw.co.uk
  • rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Fitzwilliam Hall,
  • FP,
  • Dublin,

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 500ml Can
Energy91kJ/21kcal454kJ/107kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g24g
of which sugars4.5g23g
Protein0.5g0.9g
Salt0.09g0.43g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)3.2mg (20%*)16mg (100%*)
Vitamin B60.28mg (20%*)1.4mg (100%*)
Vitamin B120.5µg (20%*)2.5µg (100%*)
*Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult--

Safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (32MG/100ML). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Taste nice . Good drink

3 stars

Taste nice . Good drink

So tasty juicy

5 stars

So tasty juicy

