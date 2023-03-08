Organix Veggie Mini Mix Ups 4 X 15G
Product Description
- Baked corn & rice puffs with pea, parsnip, carrot & beetroot
- Organix Veggie Mini Mix Ups are organic corn & rice puff shapes with delicious peas, parsnips, carrot and beetroot. They make the perfect baby finger food and toddler snack.
- Our fun and colourful mixed corn & rice shapes are gently baked with mixed vegetables, and perfectly sized for little fingers.
- Fuel their wonder
- Delicious veggie tastes to grab, hold and happily munch!
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
- Mix of shapes may vary.
- EU Organic - NL-BIO-01, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Suitable for 9+ months
- I'm organic
- Baked not fried
- Packed with veggies!
- Ideal finger food
- No junk promise
- No added salt or sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours of flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 60G
- No added salt or sugar
Information
Ingredients
Corn 31.7%, Rice Flour 31.7%, Dried Green Peas 20.4%, Sunflower Oil 8.7%, Parsnip Powder 5.0%, Carrot Powder 2.0%, Beetroot Powder 0.7%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 9 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
- IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our puffs may stain so prepare for mess!
Name and address
- Made for:
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- c/o Semper AB,
Return to
- We're here to help:
- 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
- Freepost, Organix.
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
Lower age limit
9 Months
Net Contents
4 x 15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (1/3 of a bag)
|Energy
|1748kJ/415kcal
|87kJ/21kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|3.5g
|of which sugars
|3.8g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|12g
|0.6g
|Sodium
|0.01g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|0.04g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|0.47mg
|0.023mg
Safety information
SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 9 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our puffs may stain so prepare for mess!
