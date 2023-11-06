Unibond Silicone Go Seal New With this product you can seal up to 5m. Visit www.unibond.co.uk for more information and guidance.

Seal Your Bathrooms & Kitchens in an Easy Way with UniBond Bath&Kitchen Sealant – Just Open and Apply, no Need for a Sealant Gun This mould resistant sealant loves wet and humid environments such as bathrooms and kitchens – it’s ready to form an impenetrable moisture barrier around baths, basins, showers, toilets, sinks, worktops and tiled surfaces. With a unique technology and ready-to-use pack specially designed to make sealing easy, UniBond Bath&Kitchen Sealant sticks where you want it, smoothes easily, cures fast, and has virtually no odour. A great result is so easy, you’ll feel like a professional! Once in place, UniBond Bath&Kitchen Sealant shows mould the door, with an mould resistant formula that stops unsightly build-up and makes sealed joints easy to keep clean. UniBond Bath&Kitchen Sealant is durable and long-lasting, so you can relax and enjoy a beautiful result for years to come. The Product Benefits at a Glance: •For baths, basins, showers, toilets, sinks, worktops, tiled areas •Easy to use, no cartridge gun required •Mould resistant formula for long-lasting results •Easy to apply with a smooth finish & low odour •Format: 1x100ml Pressure Pack White

The UniBond brand covers a wide-range of product categories including construction adhesives, sealants, tiling and moisture absorbers. UniBond empowers and inspires creators and doers to take on their project with confidence and to complete with pride. The No More Nails construction adhesive range enters its 26th year, and in 2019 launched the No More Nails All Materials sub-range to widen the scope of bonding applications. UniBond Sealants has a wide range of products for kitchen & bathroom with superior Triple Protection anti-mould system as well as specific indoor and outdoor products. The UniBond ReNEW concept targets new-users with a super easy-to use applicator and formulation which goes on top of your existing sealant to create a new and professional-looking finish. In 2020, UniBond launched the UltraForce Tiling range to step-on the ready-mixed tile adhesive market and re-state UniBond as the DIYers champion. UniBond Aero 360 improves the air quality in your home. This refillable moisture absorber controls moisture levels to help prevent condensation, mould and musty smells. It not only protects your home and belongings, but also improves your well-being and that of your family.

Easy to Apply - Sealing your bathrooms & kitchens is easy. UniBond Bath&Kitchen Sealant uses Easy Pulse compressed air technology – no gun required – it goes on easily, sticks fast and smooths easily, with less mess, less odour and a result to be proud of. Mould Resistant -Mould is an unwelcome guest in your home. Show it the door with the lasting, mould resistant formula of UniBond Bath&Kitchen Sealant. Super Durable - UniBond Bath&Kitchen Sealant lasts for years – and it’s super-stretchy formula allows it to form perfect, lasting seals around tight curves and long straight runs. The easy choice for damp rooms!

