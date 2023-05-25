Simoniz Waterless Wash & Wax

Simoniz Waterless Wash & Wax is the quickest and easiest way to clean your vehicle without a hose or bucket. Simply spray on and wipe off for a streak-free shine in seconds. It removes marks and smears and leaves a protective wax finish.

At Simoniz, we’ve been making car cleaning products for over 100 years, and we’re all about shine. We make it easy for you to clean your car inside and out, with car wax, shampoo, dash cleaners and more.

Spray on, wipe off Clean and shine, anytime, anywhere Use on all exterior surfaces

Preparation and Usage