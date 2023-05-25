We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Simoniz Waterless Wash & Wax

Simoniz Waterless Wash & Wax

5(2)
Write a review

£5.50

£5.50/each

Simoniz Waterless Wash & Wax
Simoniz Waterless Wash & Wax is the quickest and easiest way to clean your vehicle without a hose or bucket. Simply spray on and wipe off for a streak-free shine in seconds. It removes marks and smears and leaves a protective wax finish.
At Simoniz, we’ve been making car cleaning products for over 100 years, and we’re all about shine. We make it easy for you to clean your car inside and out, with car wax, shampoo, dash cleaners and more.
Spray on, wipe offClean and shine, anytime, anywhereUse on all exterior surfaces

Preparation and Usage

DIRECTIONS:Note: Rinse off heavily soiled vehicles (mud, grit etc) before use.1. Set trigger to 'spray' and apply a light coat over a small area then wipe with a cloth. Turn the cloth when it becomes saturated with dirt.2. Use a second clean, dry cloth to dry and buff the area, turning the cloth when it becomes saturated.3. Return to the first cloth for each new area to remove dirt and the second cloth to dry and buff the area. Work your way down the vehicle from top to bottom, cleaning the wheels last.4. When a cloth becomes saturated with dirt, replace with a clean one.GUIDANCE: FOR BEST RESULTS, USE LARGE, HIGH QUALITY MICROFIBRE CLOTHS AND BUFF UNTIL DRY. DO NOT ALLOW PRODUCT TO DRY WITHOUT BUFFING. STORE SECURELY UPRIGHT WHEN NOT IN USE. "

View all Car Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here