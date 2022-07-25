We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Simoniz Iron Active Wheel Cleaner 500ml

5(1)
£5.50

£11.00/litre

Simoniz Iron Active Wheel Cleaner actively changes colour as it cleans, to remove dirt, marks and stubborn brake dust easily. It is a non-aggressive, acid-free wheel cleaner. Actively changes colour as it cleans.
At Simoniz, we’ve been making car cleaning products for over 100 years, and we’re all about shine. We make it easy for you to clean your car inside and out, with car wax, shampoo, dash cleaners and more.
Removes baked on brake dust and iron contaminates, quickly and easilyPre-wash bodywork fall out remover – Safe on bodywork tooAcid-Free and safe for all wheel types, including lacquered, painted and chromedActively changes colour as it cleans
Pack size: 500ML

Preparation and Usage

DIRECTIONS:1. Ensure wheels are cool before use. Working on one area at a time, spray liberally onto surface.2. Leave on surface for 5 minutes and allow product to turn deep red.3. Agitate with a wheel brush for tough baked on brake dust or stubborn marks.4. Wash off with a pressure washer or garden hose.5. Reapply on stubborn areas if necessary.GUIDANCE: DO NOT ALLOW PRODUCT TO DRY ON SURFACE. ONLY TREAT ONE WHEEL AT A TIME. TAKE CARE TO AVOID SPRAYING ONTO BRAKING COMPONENTS."

