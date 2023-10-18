We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Simoniz Scratch And Swirl Remover

Simoniz Scratch And Swirl Remover

£5.50

£5.50/each

Simoniz Scratch And Swirl Remover
Simoniz Scratch & Swirl Remover will restore your car’s paintwork, getting rid of imperfections to create a smooth appearance, perfect for waxing. It has been specifically developed to reduce the appearance of micro scratches and swirls on the paintwork, which can build up over time and during washing and make the paintwork appear dull.
At Simoniz, we’ve been making car cleaning products for over 100 years, and we’re all about shine. We make it easy for you to clean your car inside and out, with car wax, shampoo, dash cleaners and more.
Reconditions all paintwork typesUse to prepare surface for cutting/blending paintworkWax, solvent and silicone freeRemoves surface scratches and swirls

Preparation and Usage

DIRECTIONS:1: Wash and dry paintwork.2: Apply in straight lines with a soft cloth using a light cleaning action.3: When haze appears, buff off with a clean cloth, turning the cloth frequently.4: Protect your restored paintwork using a good quality polish or wax, such as Simoniz Original Wax.GUIDANCE: DO NOT ALLOW PRODUCT TO FULLY DRY BEFORE BUFFING OFF. DO NOT USE IF THE SURFACE IS HOT.

