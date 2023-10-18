Simoniz Scratch And Swirl Remover

Simoniz Scratch & Swirl Remover will restore your car’s paintwork, getting rid of imperfections to create a smooth appearance, perfect for waxing. It has been specifically developed to reduce the appearance of micro scratches and swirls on the paintwork, which can build up over time and during washing and make the paintwork appear dull.

At Simoniz, we’ve been making car cleaning products for over 100 years, and we’re all about shine. We make it easy for you to clean your car inside and out, with car wax, shampoo, dash cleaners and more.

Reconditions all paintwork types Use to prepare surface for cutting/blending paintwork Wax, solvent and silicone free Removes surface scratches and swirls

Preparation and Usage