Duck Wide Masking Tape

£3.00

£3.00/each

Duck Wide Masking TapeProven reliable Shurtape technologyLightweight construction at just 0.26 KgsHigh performace for the home or tradesman
Duck all Purpose masking tape is perfect for use on interior multi-surfaces and for preventing paint bleed. It is for use with emulsion or gloss paint, brush or spray painting and crafting. Remove masking tape as soon as it has dried, do not wait until the paint has fully dried.An all purpose masking tape for general interior applications and crafting. Ideal for multi-surfaces and helps prevent paint bleed.
Suitable for most paint such as emulsion and gloss, together with most spray paintsIdeal for labelling as well as paintingFor general interior applicationsAn everyday, masking tape, endorsed by the DuckAs with all quality masking tapes, please test on a small area before

Preparation and Usage

Practical AdviceApply only to clean, dry, sound surfaces, free from dust, oil, grease, polish and moistureTapes may damage some surfaces, fest on an inconspicuous area before useNot suitable for use on wallpaper and other delicate surfaces

