Duck Wide Masking Tape Proven reliable Shurtape technology Lightweight construction at just 0.26 Kgs High performace for the home or tradesman

Duck all Purpose masking tape is perfect for use on interior multi-surfaces and for preventing paint bleed. It is for use with emulsion or gloss paint, brush or spray painting and crafting. Remove masking tape as soon as it has dried, do not wait until the paint has fully dried. An all purpose masking tape for general interior applications and crafting. Ideal for multi-surfaces and helps prevent paint bleed.

©Shurtape UK Ltd 2017

Suitable for most paint such as emulsion and gloss, together with most spray paints Ideal for labelling as well as painting For general interior applications An everyday, masking tape, endorsed by the Duck As with all quality masking tapes, please test on a small area before

Preparation and Usage