Loctite 20G Liquid

Broken your favourite watch? Loctite Super Glue XXL is the perfect glue for you! This glue helps you to easily handle any kind of small daily repair job around the house! Providing instant strength, transparent drying technology and an anti-clog cap, this power glue ensures durable, long-lasting, and invisible repairs. This practical and transparent glue works on a variety of materials– from wood, rubber, plastic and more – it even works as a leather glue. Thanks to the precise nozzle, this Multi Material glue is very easy to use and can be simply applied to the smallest surfaces. This repair glue not only promise extra strength repairs, but is also shock resistant and serves as a waterproof glue and a heatproof glue, proving reliable for a huge range of requirements and users. Before applying, ensure the surfaces you want to bond are clean, dry, and close-fitting. Lightly dampen porous surfaces for better adhesion. Simply remove the cap and apply a small quantity of the liquid glue to one surface, press surfaces together immediately and hold them in place until the bond sets. That broken vase will be as good as new in no time at all! Product Benefits at a Glance: • Instant strength in a drop • Dries transparent for invisible repairs • Multi-material: metal, leather, china, rubber, wood, plastic • Anti-clog cap & precise nozzle • Water, dishwasher, shock & temperature resistant

Loctite provides fast, strong and durable solutions for everyday gluing tasks. Its guaranteed results make Loctite a leading brand for consumers with households super glues, adhesives, epoxies and many more.

Long-lasting – with instant strength in a single drop, Loctite instant glue combines cyanoacrylate technology to ensure durability whilst drying transparently. Multi Material glue – this glue is suitable for various materials such as china or rubber and can also be used as a wood glue, metal glue or plastic* glue *(except PE, PP). Functional design – with an anti-clog cap and a long, precise nozzle, the design of the Multi Material glue ensures that the user experience remains as easy as possible. Extra strength – this strong glue is not only water and dishwasher resistant but also shock and temperature resistant.

Pack size: 20G

Net Contents

20g

