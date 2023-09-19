Claude's Bistro Adult Cat 12X85g Fish In Jelly

Composition:

With Tuna in Jelly:



Meat and Animal Derivatives (29%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Tuna), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.



Additives (for all varieties):

Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Vitamin E 15 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 14 mg, Taurine 450 mg.





Analytical Constituents (for all varieties)

Protein 8.5%

Crude fibre 0.5%

Fat content 4.5%

Inorganic matter 2.0%

Moisture 82.0%

Calcium 0.3%

Omega 6 1.0%



Calories 82 per 100 g