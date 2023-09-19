Claude's Bistro Adult Cat 12X85g Fish In Jelly
With Tuna in Jelly:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (29%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Tuna), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.
Additives (for all varieties):
Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Vitamin E 15 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 14 mg, Taurine 450 mg.
Analytical Constituents (for all varieties)
Protein 8.5%
Crude fibre 0.5%
Fat content 4.5%
Inorganic matter 2.0%
Moisture 82.0%
Calcium 0.3%
Omega 6 1.0%
Calories 82 per 100 g
With Salmon in Jelly:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (29%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Salmon), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.
With Haddock in Jelly:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (29%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Haddock), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.
With Prawn in Jelly:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (29%), Molluscs and Crustaceans (4% Prawns), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.
