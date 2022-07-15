We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Vimto Pyramids 10X62ml

3.6(5)Write a review
Vimto Pyramids 10X62ml

Low Everyday Price

£2.00
£0.32/100ml

Low Everyday Price

Product Description

  • Vimto® flavoured freezable pyramids made with the Secret Vimto® Flavour.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C006122
  • Manufactured under licence from Nichols plc. WA12 0HH, UK, owner of the registered trademark Vimto®
  • Made with Our secret Recipe
  • Bigger Pack More to Enjoy
  • Natural colour
  • Real fruit juice
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 620ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 8% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Vimto® Flavouring (Including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrate of Carrot, Hibiscus), Preservatives (Potassium, Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Best Before End: see top of packStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Enjoy
  • 1. Shake well
  • 2. Freeze at home at -18°C
  • 3. Rest at room temperature before eating
  • 4. Cut off top
  • 5. Squeeze from bottom
  • 6. Enjoy!

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings of 62 ml

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Rose Confectionery Ltd,
  • 23A Robinhood Industrial Estate,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22.

Distributor address

  • Rose Marketing UK Ltd.,
  • KY1 3NA.

Return to

  • Rose Confectionery Ltd,
  • 23A Robinhood Industrial Estate,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22.
  • www.roseconfectionery.com
  • Rose Marketing UK Ltd.,
  • KY1 3NA.
  • Buy or Browse online at: www.rosemarketinguk.com
  • www.eezyfreezzy.com
  • For aftersales enquiries please contact Rose customer care: 0845 094 6492
  • www.vimto.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 62ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 62 ml serving*
Energy352 kJ / 84 kcal218 kJ / 52 kcal
Fat0 g0 g
of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate20 g13 g
of which sugars20 g13 g
Protein0.1 g0.1 g
Salt0 g0 g
*Contains 10 servings of 62 ml--
View all Ice Pops

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Weird

2 stars

I love vimto but these are... Weird. They don't actually freeze. It's a slushie texture, which I know some people will like but for me, I like it to start as a firm ice lolly and then progress to the slush form. Not to my liking, but good flavour. Someone will enjoy it.

Best ice lollies

5 stars

Best ice lollies

Plenty of Vimto flavour! Love them!

5 stars

These are gorgeous. Because they don’t come frozen, you can put a few in at a time so they don’t take freer space up. They are firm enough with a softness to them because they don’t skimp on Vimto. And yet they’re not soft like slush, they hold their shape.There’s a lot that are hard as rock because it’s basically frozen water with hardly any flavour. These are the best.

great product

5 stars

my children really like these. They like that they are a bit softer than say the other brand which are harder and dont melt easily , which can be frustrating for younger kids. good flavour.

Too soft and sludgy.

1 stars

They taste too soft and sludgy for ice lollies, and not in a good way, like slushies. They are much harder than slushies. They are like soft ice lollies, and they are strangely nasty. I can't recommend these.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here