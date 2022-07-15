Vimto Pyramids 10X62ml

Weird
I love vimto but these are... Weird. They don't actually freeze. It's a slushie texture, which I know some people will like but for me, I like it to start as a firm ice lolly and then progress to the slush form. Not to my liking, but good flavour. Someone will enjoy it.
Best ice lollies
Plenty of Vimto flavour! Love them!
These are gorgeous. Because they don’t come frozen, you can put a few in at a time so they don’t take freer space up. They are firm enough with a softness to them because they don’t skimp on Vimto. And yet they’re not soft like slush, they hold their shape.There’s a lot that are hard as rock because it’s basically frozen water with hardly any flavour. These are the best.
my children really like these. They like that they are a bit softer than say the other brand which are harder and dont melt easily , which can be frustrating for younger kids. good flavour.
Too soft and sludgy.
They taste too soft and sludgy for ice lollies, and not in a good way, like slushies. They are much harder than slushies. They are like soft ice lollies, and they are strangely nasty. I can't recommend these.