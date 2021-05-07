Tesco Fire Pit 6 Brioche Hot Dog Rolls

These are lovely rolls really impressed with the q
These are lovely rolls really impressed with the quality. Lovely taste and structure highly recommend.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1197kJ / 283kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg (1.5%), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Flavouring, Soya Flour, Pasteurised Egg White, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Defrost for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Best before: see front of pack. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
6 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (65g)
|Energy
|1197kJ / 283kcal
|778kJ / 184kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|50.6g
|32.9g
|Sugars
|8.1g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.6g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
