Tesco Finest Tomato, Red Pepper & Feta Cheese Sauce 180g
- Energy539kJ 130kcal7%
- Fat9.6g14%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars3.8g4%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 599kJ / 144kcal
Product Description
- Tomato passata with red pepper, partially rehydrated sundried tomatoes, feta full fat soft cheese and sunflower oil.
- Simply stir through to dress your pasta with a sweet tomato passata, sundried tomatoes, red peppers & diced feta cheese.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Passata, Red Pepper (25%), Partially Rehydrated Sundried Tomatoes (17%) [Sundried Tomatoes, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Garlic, Rosemary, Oregano, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Product in packaging not suitable for microwave or oven cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Product in packaging not suitable for microwave or oven cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pot (90g)
|Energy
|599kJ / 144kcal
|539kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|2.9g
|Protein
|4.4g
|4.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
