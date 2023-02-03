We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Herbal Essences Biological Renew Aloe Plus Hemp Shampoo 380Ml

4.9(227)
£6.00

£1.58/100ml

Mother Nature has its secrets and one of them is Aloe with its gentle hydration properties.Herbal Essences has partnered with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and with their 260 years of botanical experience they helped Herbal Essences to identify its most potent Aloe, so that the brand could bottle it for you.Herbal Essences Sulfate Free Shampoo with Potent Aloe + Hemp for beautifully hydrated hair, as intended by nature.
Shampoo with potent aloe + hemp that helps restore hair smoothness94% natural origin (purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plantsSulfate free shampoopH balanced and colour safeUnleash Mama Natures secrets with our PETA cruelty free shampoos and conditioners
Pack size: 380ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Lauramidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-10, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycerin, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Coumarin, Limonene, Butylene Glycol, Histidine, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Alcohol Denatured, Ecklonia Radiata Extract

Produce of

France

Net Contents

380 ℮

