We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Olay Retinol24 Night Moisturiser 50Ml
image 1 of Olay Retinol24 Night Moisturiser 50Mlimage 2 of Olay Retinol24 Night Moisturiser 50Mlimage 3 of Olay Retinol24 Night Moisturiser 50Mlimage 4 of Olay Retinol24 Night Moisturiser 50Mlimage 5 of Olay Retinol24 Night Moisturiser 50Ml

Olay Retinol24 Night Moisturiser 50Ml

4.7(12891)
Write a review

£38.00

£76.00/100ml

Olay Retinol24 Night Moisturiser 50Ml
Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Face Moisturiser penetrates deep into skin’s surface layers.. Our proprietary blend combines Vitamin B3 + Retinoid complex. It hydrates skin for 24 hours and comes with a bounty of benefits. You’ll see visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and pores. This fragrance and dye free moisturizer absorbs quickly and goes deep into your skin’s surface layers so you wake up every morning to younger-looking, radiant skin.. Use Olay daily for 28 days. See true skin appearance transformation. Retinol 24 is suitable for daily use.
Wake up to visibly smoother and glowing skinHydrates your skin for 24 hours with visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and poresOlay Retinol24 combines two of the most powerfull skincare ingredients: retinoid complex and Vitamin B3Designed to deliver anti-ageing ingredients up to 10 layer deep into skin’s surfaceSpecifically designed for the time when skin is most receptiveDesigned without any artificial dyes, perfumes and oils. Suitable for daily use
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Tapioca Starch, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Retinyl Propionate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Retinol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Niacinamide, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Titanium Dioxide, C13-14 Alkane, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Cleanse skin to remove impurities like dirt, oil and makeup from your skin that can reduce the effectiveness of your moisturiser and treatments. Step 2: Treat areas of concern with uniquely designed formulas like eye creams that are developed for delicate skin around the eyes. Step 3: Moisturise every morning with a facial cream that contains SPF and every night with this Retinol 24 Facial Moisturiser

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here