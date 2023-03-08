Olay Retinol24 Night Moisturiser 50Ml
Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Face Moisturiser penetrates deep into skin’s surface layers.. Our proprietary blend combines Vitamin B3 + Retinoid complex. It hydrates skin for 24 hours and comes with a bounty of benefits. You’ll see visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and pores. This fragrance and dye free moisturizer absorbs quickly and goes deep into your skin’s surface layers so you wake up every morning to younger-looking, radiant skin.. Use Olay daily for 28 days. See true skin appearance transformation. Retinol 24 is suitable for daily use.
Wake up to visibly smoother and glowing skinHydrates your skin for 24 hours with visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and poresOlay Retinol24 combines two of the most powerfull skincare ingredients: retinoid complex and Vitamin B3Designed to deliver anti-ageing ingredients up to 10 layer deep into skin’s surfaceSpecifically designed for the time when skin is most receptiveDesigned without any artificial dyes, perfumes and oils. Suitable for daily use
Pack size: 50ML
Ingredients
Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Tapioca Starch, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Retinyl Propionate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Retinol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Niacinamide, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Titanium Dioxide, C13-14 Alkane, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
Step 1: Cleanse skin to remove impurities like dirt, oil and makeup from your skin that can reduce the effectiveness of your moisturiser and treatments. Step 2: Treat areas of concern with uniquely designed formulas like eye creams that are developed for delicate skin around the eyes. Step 3: Moisturise every morning with a facial cream that contains SPF and every night with this Retinol 24 Facial Moisturiser