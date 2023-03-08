Olay Retinol24 Night Moisturiser 50Ml

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Face Moisturiser penetrates deep into skin’s surface layers.. Our proprietary blend combines Vitamin B3 + Retinoid complex. It hydrates skin for 24 hours and comes with a bounty of benefits. You’ll see visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and pores. This fragrance and dye free moisturizer absorbs quickly and goes deep into your skin’s surface layers so you wake up every morning to younger-looking, radiant skin.. Use Olay daily for 28 days. See true skin appearance transformation. Retinol 24 is suitable for daily use.

Wake up to visibly smoother and glowing skin Hydrates your skin for 24 hours with visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and pores Olay Retinol24 combines two of the most powerfull skincare ingredients: retinoid complex and Vitamin B3 Designed to deliver anti-ageing ingredients up to 10 layer deep into skin’s surface Specifically designed for the time when skin is most receptive Designed without any artificial dyes, perfumes and oils. Suitable for daily use

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Tapioca Starch, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Retinyl Propionate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Retinol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Niacinamide, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Titanium Dioxide, C13-14 Alkane, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage