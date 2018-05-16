Reds Sweet & Tangy Mustard Beef Burger 284G

Product Description
- 2 Beef Burgers blended with onion, South Carolina style seasoning and rusk.
- Red's. The Spirit of BBQ
- James Douglas & Scott Munro founded the original Red's True Barbecue smokehouse in 2012 with an evangelical passion for US BBQ culture. Their food is created with joy and knowledge, enriched through their pilgrimages to the Southern US States. Red's ensures big, authentic flavour every time.
- Under licence from Reds' FMCG Limited. Red's ® is the registered trade mark of Reds' FMCG Limited.
- Sweet & tangy mustard
- Pack size: 284G
Information
Ingredients
Beef (85%), Onions, Seasoning (Caster Sugar, Spices (Mustard Powder, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper), Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifier (Diphosphates), Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Yeast Extract, Citric Acid (E330), Worcester Sauce Powder (Worcester Sauce [Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Onions, Salt, Tamarind Extract, Cloves, Ginger, Garlic], Maltodextrin, Gum Arabic, Malt Vinegar (Barley)), Onion Powder, Lemon Powder, Natural Flavouring (Mustard Powder), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Citrate)), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (E1)), South Carolina Paste (Water, Tomato Puree, Spice (Mustard, Smoked Bittersweet Paprika, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger, Coriander Seed, Nutmeg), Onion Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring (Mustard Powder), Garlic Puree, Liquorice Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Smoked Salt, Cornflour), Water
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or colder.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Do not reheat.
We have given you these cooking instructions as a guide only. Ensure the product is piping hot, thoroughly cooked and no pink colour remains before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat grill to a medium heat.
Place product onto the wire rack of a grill pan.
Cook for 20-22 minutes turning occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 200°C/ 180°C Fan/ Gas Mark 6.
Place product onto baking tray with raised edges.
Cook in the centre of the oven for 30-32 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using UK and Irish Beef
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- truebarbecue.com
Net Contents
284g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(grilled): Per 100g
|Energy
|1082 kJ/260 kcal
|Fat
|16.8g
|of which saturates
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|21.0g
|Salt
|1.21g
