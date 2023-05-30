We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Mam Perfect Night 12+M Soother

Mam Perfect Night 12+M Soother

4.5(84)
Write a review

£8.30

£8.30/each

Mam Perfect Night 12+M SootherClinically proven: a long-term study confirms that the MAM Perfect minimises the risk of misaligned teeth in comparison to a conventional soother. (Clinical Study: Germany, 2016, n=86). Recommended by experts: the MAM Perfect is recommended to support healthy tooth and law development.International Children Medical Research SocietyScientific Panel of BAMED AGwww.icmrs.org
BPA° BPS free°BPA/BPS free: All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS.94% Teat Acceptance****Market research 2010-2014, tested with 1,236 babies.Glows in the dark**Scientific reports from Wild Hi-Precision institute verify: the MAM Perfect's teat neck is on average 60% thinner; test series by the University Clinic of Dentistry Vienna confirm: it is also on average 4 times more flexible than comparable soothers. (Between: 32% - 83% thinner / 1.1 - 19.5 times more flexible than regular silicone soothers).Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface that babies easily accept because it feels so familiar.Innovation: MAM's unique symmetrical teat is extra thin and super flexible!Dental experts agree: the thinner & more flexible the teat neck, the less pressure there is on baby's jaw and teeth. This reduces the risk or malocclusions.
Developed with Medical ExpertsTeamwork with medical experts for maximum safetyRight from the beginning, MAM products are developed in cooperation with medical experts and research institutes such as ICMRS, paediatricians, child development experts, dentists and midwives. Only after approval by medical experts is a MAM innovation ready for baby life.
The product meets the requirements of EN 1400.Patent number: RCD 1655333, RCD 1708355, GB 2402347, EP 2043586, EP 2475506, EP 2523646
Mother & Baby Awards 2012/13 Gold - Best InnovationDesigned to reduce the risk of misaligned teethClinically provenDeveloped with orthodontists & paediatric dentistsBaby-safe materialSkin soft siliconeButton glows in the darkEasy to find for parents & babies

Produce of

Made in Hungary/ Europe

Preparation and Usage

MAM Microwave Steriliser & Travel BoxFor 1 soothers - just add water, insert soother and microwave. Proven effective in killing common household germs and bacteria. Soother kept in unopened box stays disinfected for up to 48 hours.25 ml - 750 - 1000 WUsing the steriliser box saves up to 77% of energy & CO2Instructions inside. Please keep instructions for future use.

Lower age limit

12 Months

View all Dummies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here