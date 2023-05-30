Mam Perfect Night 12+M Soother Clinically proven: a long-term study confirms that the MAM Perfect minimises the risk of misaligned teeth in comparison to a conventional soother. (Clinical Study: Germany, 2016, n=86). Recommended by experts: the MAM Perfect is recommended to support healthy tooth and law development. International Children Medical Research Society Scientific Panel of BAMED AG www.icmrs.org

BPA° BPS free °BPA/BPS free: All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS. 94% Teat Acceptance** **Market research 2010-2014, tested with 1,236 babies. Glows in the dark* *Scientific reports from Wild Hi-Precision institute verify: the MAM Perfect's teat neck is on average 60% thinner; test series by the University Clinic of Dentistry Vienna confirm: it is also on average 4 times more flexible than comparable soothers. (Between: 32% - 83% thinner / 1.1 - 19.5 times more flexible than regular silicone soothers). Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface that babies easily accept because it feels so familiar. Innovation: MAM's unique symmetrical teat is extra thin and super flexible! Dental experts agree: the thinner & more flexible the teat neck, the less pressure there is on baby's jaw and teeth. This reduces the risk or malocclusions.

Developed with Medical Experts Teamwork with medical experts for maximum safety Right from the beginning, MAM products are developed in cooperation with medical experts and research institutes such as ICMRS, paediatricians, child development experts, dentists and midwives. Only after approval by medical experts is a MAM innovation ready for baby life.

The product meets the requirements of EN 1400. Patent number: RCD 1655333, RCD 1708355, GB 2402347, EP 2043586, EP 2475506, EP 2523646

Mother & Baby Awards 2012/13 Gold - Best Innovation Designed to reduce the risk of misaligned teeth Clinically proven Developed with orthodontists & paediatric dentists Baby-safe material Skin soft silicone Button glows in the dark Easy to find for parents & babies

Produce of

Made in Hungary/ Europe

Preparation and Usage

MAM Microwave Steriliser & Travel Box For 1 soothers - just add water, insert soother and microwave. Proven effective in killing common household germs and bacteria. Soother kept in unopened box stays disinfected for up to 48 hours. 25 ml - 750 - 1000 W Using the steriliser box saves up to 77% of energy & CO2 Instructions inside. Please keep instructions for future use.

Lower age limit

12 Months