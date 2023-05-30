Mam Perfect Night 12+M Soother

Mam Perfect Night 12+M SootherClinically proven: a long-term study confirms that the MAM Perfect minimises the risk of misaligned teeth in comparison to a conventional soother. (Clinical Study: Germany, 2016, n=86). Recommended by experts: the MAM Perfect is recommended to support healthy tooth and law development.International Children Medical Research SocietyScientific Panel of BAMED AGwww.icmrs.org
BPA° BPS free°BPA/BPS free: All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS.94% Teat Acceptance****Market research 2010-2014, tested with 1,236 babies.Glows in the dark**Scientific reports from Wild Hi-Precision institute verify: the MAM Perfect's teat neck is on average 60% thinner; test series by the University Clinic of Dentistry Vienna confirm: it is also on average 4 times more flexible than comparable soothers. (Between: 32% - 83% thinner / 1.1 - 19.5 times more flexible than regular silicone soothers).Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface that babies easily accept because it feels so familiar.Innovation: MAM's unique symmetrical teat is extra thin and super flexible!Dental experts agree: the thinner & more flexible the teat neck, the less pressure there is on baby's jaw and teeth. This reduces the risk or malocclusions.
Developed with Medical ExpertsTeamwork with medical experts for maximum safetyRight from the beginning, MAM products are developed in cooperation with medical experts and research institutes such as ICMRS, paediatricians, child development experts, dentists and midwives. Only after approval by medical experts is a MAM innovation ready for baby life.
The product meets the requirements of EN 1400.Patent number: RCD 1655333, RCD 1708355, GB 2402347, EP 2043586, EP 2475506, EP 2523646
Mother & Baby Awards 2012/13 Gold - Best InnovationDesigned to reduce the risk of misaligned teethClinically provenDeveloped with orthodontists & paediatric dentistsBaby-safe materialSkin soft siliconeButton glows in the darkEasy to find for parents & babies
Produce of
Made in Hungary/ Europe
Preparation and Usage
MAM Microwave Steriliser & Travel BoxFor 1 soothers - just add water, insert soother and microwave. Proven effective in killing common household germs and bacteria. Soother kept in unopened box stays disinfected for up to 48 hours.25 ml - 750 - 1000 WUsing the steriliser box saves up to 77% of energy & CO2Instructions inside. Please keep instructions for future use.
Lower age limit
12 Months