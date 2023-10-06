We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 400Ml
image 1 of Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 400Mlimage 2 of Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 400Mlimage 3 of Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 400Mlimage 4 of Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 400Mlimage 5 of Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 400Ml

Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 400Ml

4.8(130)
Write a review

£6.00

£1.50/100ml

Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 400Ml
Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse anti-dandruff shampoo provides our deepest clean. This itch relief shampoo, infused with peppermint, is specifically formulated to go deep into scalp pores to fight oil, flakes and itch, providing a thorough clean feeling and up to 100% dandruff free*. Its formula is silicones free, pH balanced and boosted with antioxidants. This Head & Shoulders bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap & dyes) and is recyclable (excluding cap and depending on recycling facilities) *visible flakes, with regular use
Itch relief deep cleansing anti-dandruff shampoo infused with peppermintUp to 100% dandruff free (visible flakes, with regular use)Transparent shampoo and bottle for a deep clean and a refreshing new experienceThis formula is silicone free, pH balanced and contains antioxidantsIdeal shampoo for men and women with oily, itchy scalp and hairThis Head & Shoulders bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap & dyes) and is recyclable (excluding cap and depending on recycling facilities)
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum, Citric Acid, Menthol, Glycerin, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-10, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Menthapiperita Flower/Leaf/Stemoil, Menthaarvensisleaf/Stemoil, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Citronellol, Propylene Glycol, Melissaofficinalisleafextract, CI 42090, CI 19140, CI 17200

Net Contents

400ml ℮

View all Anti Dandruff Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here