Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 400Ml

Itch relief deep cleansing anti-dandruff shampoo infused with peppermint Up to 100% dandruff free (visible flakes, with regular use) Transparent shampoo and bottle for a deep clean and a refreshing new experience This formula is silicone free, pH balanced and contains antioxidants Ideal shampoo for men and women with oily, itchy scalp and hair This Head & Shoulders bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap & dyes) and is recyclable (excluding cap and depending on recycling facilities)

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum, Citric Acid, Menthol, Glycerin, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-10, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Menthapiperita Flower/Leaf/Stemoil, Menthaarvensisleaf/Stemoil, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Citronellol, Propylene Glycol, Melissaofficinalisleafextract, CI 42090, CI 19140, CI 17200

Net Contents

400ml ℮