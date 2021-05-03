Tesco Paprika spiced chickpea Houmous 180g
Product Description
- A chickpea dip with sesame seed paste, concentrated lemon juice and garlic, topped with paprika roasted chickpeas.
- Sharing Plates Made with chickpeas and tahini, topped with paprika roasted chickpeas
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (52%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Chickepeas (8%), Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt, Paprika.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pot (45g)
|Energy
|1029kJ / 248kcal
|463kJ / 111kcal
|Fat
|17.5g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|1.9g
|Protein
|6.5g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
