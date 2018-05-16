We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purdeys Raspberry & Rose Energy Drink 4X250ml

Purdeys Raspberry & Rose Energy Drink 4X250ml
£4.00
£0.40/100ml

Per 250ml:

Energy
158kJ
38kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 63kJ/15kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated multivitamin fruit drink with sweetener (naturally sourced sweetener)
  • Consume as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • Purdeys and Thrive in Life are registered trademarks of Orchid Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • Sparkling
  • Energising B Vitamins
  • Source of Magnesium
  • Source of Vitamin C
  • Caffeine Free
  • Less than 40 Calories Per Can
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 1000ML
  • Source of Magnesium
  • Source of Vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 25% (Apple 23%, Raspberry 2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Minerals (Calcium Lactate Gluconate, Magnesium Citrate), Natural Raspberry and Rose Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Botanical Extracts (Damiana, Oak Bark, Chinese Ginseng), Vitamins (C, Niacin, Thiamin, B6, Riboflavin, B12), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins)

Storage

Once opened, drink immediately.Best before end: See base of cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Purdeys is best enjoyed chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings of 250ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS. HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 2020,
  • Dublin,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 2020,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy63kJ/15kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate2.4g
of which sugars2.4g
Protein0g
Salt0g
Vitamin C8mg (10%*)
Thiamin (B1)0.11mg (10%*)
Riboflavin (B2)0.14mg (10%*)
Niacin (B3)1.6mg (10%*)
Vitamin (B6)0.14mg (10%*)
Vitamin (B12)0.25µg (10%*)
Calcium60mg (7.5%*)
Magnesium29mg (7.5%*)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS. HANDLE WITH CARE.

