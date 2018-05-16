Purdeys Raspberry & Rose Energy Drink 4X250ml

Per 250ml:
- Energy
- 158kJ
-
- 38kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 63kJ/15kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated multivitamin fruit drink with sweetener (naturally sourced sweetener)
- Consume as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- Purdeys and Thrive in Life are registered trademarks of Orchid Soft Drinks Ltd.
- Sparkling
- Energising B Vitamins
- Source of Magnesium
- Source of Vitamin C
- Caffeine Free
- Less than 40 Calories Per Can
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 1000ML
- Source of Magnesium
- Source of Vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 25% (Apple 23%, Raspberry 2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Minerals (Calcium Lactate Gluconate, Magnesium Citrate), Natural Raspberry and Rose Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Botanical Extracts (Damiana, Oak Bark, Chinese Ginseng), Vitamins (C, Niacin, Thiamin, B6, Riboflavin, B12), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins)
Storage
Once opened, drink immediately.Best before end: See base of cans.
Preparation and Usage
- Purdeys is best enjoyed chilled.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings of 250ml
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS. HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 2020,
- Dublin,
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 2020,
- Dublin,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
4 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|63kJ/15kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|of which sugars
|2.4g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|Vitamin C
|8mg (10%*)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.11mg (10%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.14mg (10%*)
|Niacin (B3)
|1.6mg (10%*)
|Vitamin (B6)
|0.14mg (10%*)
|Vitamin (B12)
|0.25µg (10%*)
|Calcium
|60mg (7.5%*)
|Magnesium
|29mg (7.5%*)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS. HANDLE WITH CARE.
