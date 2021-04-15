Wicked Kitchen 5 Gold Shimmer Bakewell Slices

Love them! Will definitely get again.
Love them! Will definitely get again.
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1759kJ / 420kcal
INGREDIENTS: Raspberry Conserve (19%)(Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Water, Flavouring, Anti-foaming Agent ND (Dimethylpolysiloxane)), Rice Flour, Sugar, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Almonds (4.5%), Broad Bean Flour, Tapioca Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Dark Brown Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Carrier ND (Calcium Sulphate, Potassium Aluminium Silicate), Ethanol, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Anti-caking Agent ND (Stearic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide).
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
5 Servings
Tray. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (31g)
|Energy
|1759kJ / 420kcal
|545kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|54.2g
|16.8g
|Sugars
|28.2g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021