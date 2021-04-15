We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen 5 Gold Shimmer Bakewell Slices

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.40/each

New

One slice
  • Energy545kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1759kJ / 420kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Gluten free pastry slices with layers of raspberry converse and almond flavoured frangipane, topped with lustred almond slices.
  • A berry good bake Sweet pastry with raspberry conserve & almond frangipane. Hand sprinkled with sliced almonds

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Raspberry Conserve (19%)(Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Water, Flavouring, Anti-foaming Agent ND (Dimethylpolysiloxane)), Rice Flour, Sugar, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Almonds (4.5%), Broad Bean Flour, Tapioca Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Dark Brown Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Carrier ND (Calcium Sulphate, Potassium Aluminium Silicate), Ethanol, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Anti-caking Agent ND (Stearic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (31g)
Energy1759kJ / 420kcal545kJ / 130kcal
Fat19.6g6.1g
Saturates5.1g1.6g
Carbohydrate54.2g16.8g
Sugars28.2g8.7g
Fibre2.4g0.7g
Protein5.5g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Love them! Will definitely get again.

5 stars

Love them! Will definitely get again.

