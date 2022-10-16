We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Felix Soup Tenderstrips Fish Selection 6 X 48G

4.5(34)
Low Everyday Price

£2.00

£6.94/kg

Felix® Soup Tender Strips...is an irresistible range of exciting recipes for your cat. Your little rascal will love lapping up the delicious broth and getting his teeth stuck into the mouth-watering chunks cut into long thin strips. Each ready to pour pouch of Felix® Soup Tender Strips is the perfect size to fuel your cat's mischief at any time of day and, with no added artificial colourants, flavourings or preservatives, you can feel good about serving it. Add some delicious variety to your cat's day with the irresistible Felix® Soup Tender Strips recipes, the perfect complement to their diet.
New Felix® Soup Tender Strips...is also available in a wide range of delicious varieties. Have you tried the Felix® Soup Tender Strips Farm Selection with Beef, with Chicken, and with Lamb?
Box - RecyclePouch - Don't Recycle®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Complementary pet food for adult catsMade with quality ingredientsNo Added Artificial Colourants Flavourings or Preservatives
Pack size: 288G

Net Contents

6 x 48g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide: For a 4kg cat, pour in a bowl and serve one pouch per day as a complement to other complete products from Purina. For your cat's health, please respect the feeding guide. Serve at room temperature. Always provide clean and fresh water. This product is a complementary meal with a high moisture content: part of your cat's daily water recommended intake will be supplied through the consumption of this product.

2x with Cod2x with Tuna2x with Plaice

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Cod 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Additives: Flavourings

Storage

Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of left hand panel or base of pouch. Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:87.5%
Protein:7.5%
Fat content:1.5%
Crude ash:1.8%
Crude fibres:0.2%

