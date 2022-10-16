Felix Soup Tenderstrips Fish Selection 6 X 48G

Felix® Soup Tender Strips ...is an irresistible range of exciting recipes for your cat. Your little rascal will love lapping up the delicious broth and getting his teeth stuck into the mouth-watering chunks cut into long thin strips. Each ready to pour pouch of Felix® Soup Tender Strips is the perfect size to fuel your cat's mischief at any time of day and, with no added artificial colourants, flavourings or preservatives, you can feel good about serving it. Add some delicious variety to your cat's day with the irresistible Felix® Soup Tender Strips recipes, the perfect complement to their diet.

New Felix® Soup Tender Strips ...is also available in a wide range of delicious varieties. Have you tried the Felix® Soup Tender Strips Farm Selection with Beef, with Chicken, and with Lamb?

Box - Recycle Pouch - Don't Recycle ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Complementary pet food for adult cats Made with quality ingredients No Added Artificial Colourants Flavourings or Preservatives

Pack size: 288G

Net Contents

6 x 48g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide: For a 4kg cat, pour in a bowl and serve one pouch per day as a complement to other complete products from Purina. For your cat's health, please respect the feeding guide. Serve at room temperature. Always provide clean and fresh water. This product is a complementary meal with a high moisture content: part of your cat's daily water recommended intake will be supplied through the consumption of this product.