Claude's Bistro Adult Cat 12X85g Meat In Gravy

4.3(9)
£4.00

£3.92/kg

A complete pet food for adult cats aged 1-7 years (in pouches).
Our mischievous Monsieur Claude is very purr ticular We wanted to give him indulgent and nutritious meals that he’d love, but nothing was quite good enough. That's why we developed Claude's Bistro succulent, wholesome nutritious ingredients, combined with irresistibly tempting textures and tastes to create perfectly balanced and complete Bistro quality meals that your cat will love… and love you for. Superior Premium Recipes in pouches: 3x with Beef 3x with Lamb 3x with Poultry 3x with Chicken Pack size: 12 x 85gMixed Selection in Gravy
Pack size: 1020G

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

12 x 85g e (1.02 kg)

Ingredients

Composition:

With Poultry in Gravy:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, including 4% Poultry), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.

Additives (for all varieties):
Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Vitamin E 15 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 14 mg, Taurine 450 mg.


Analytical Constituents (for all varieties)
Protein   8.5%
Crude fibre   0.5%
Fat content    4.5%
Inorganic matter    2.0%
Moisture    82.0%
Calcium    0.3%
Omega 6    1.0%
Calories    82 per 100 g

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days.

