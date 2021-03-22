We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Philips Qc5115/13 Hair Clipper

4.2(134)Write a review
image 1 of Philips Qc5115/13 Hair Clipper

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

£ 25.00
£25.00/each

  • Cutting your family's hair has never been easier. This clipper offers a powerful yet ultra-silent motor, a lightweight and ergonomic design, and skin-friendly blades and comb tips for the best performance on kids' and adults' hair.
  • 11 lock-in length settings: 3 to 21 mm or 0.5 mm without comb
  • Simply select and lock in the length you want by using the adjustable comb, which provides length settings from 3 to 21 mm, with precisely 2 mm between lengths. Or use it without a comb for a close 0.5 mm trim
  • Quiet and powerful performance
  • This Philips family hair clipper is designed to reassure kids and parents. Its smooth motor is engineered for powerful performance with reduced vibration. The Philips family clipper is our quietest clipper for both adults and children.
  • Rounded combs and blade tips prevent skin irritation
  • The rounded combs and blade tips glide smoothly over the skin without scratching to give a safe, pleasant haircut every time.
  • High-performance cutting element with self-sharpening blades
  • The self-sharpening, stainless steel blades stay sharp longer and ensure top cutting performance with minimum maintenance.
  • Compact and lightweight for easy, less tiring handling
  • The compact and lightweight design makes this family clipper easy to move smoothly over the head. Whether you are cutting adults' or kids' hair, it is ergonomically shaped for easy manoeuvring and optimal control, resulting in a comfortable hair-cutting experience.
  • Corded use only
  • Power cord provides constant power
  • Pop-open head makes it easy to clean
  • Simply pop the head open and use the cleaning brush provided to sweep away any loose hairs.
  • The blades never need oiling
  • No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.
  • H25.3cm (boxed) x W14cm (boxed) x D7cm (boxed)
Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Maintenance-free - No oil needed
  • Cleaning - Dry cleaning with brush
  • Full care and safety instructions within user manual.
134 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Best hair clippers I've used

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

These were superb I've used lots of hair clippers from many of the top names and these have given me the best cut and also been the easiest to blend in with. One slight problem is you can sometimes position your hand wrong and move the guard.

Works well

4 stars

Review from Philips Global

I like this product as its very simple to use and very quick. It took less than 5 minutes to completely remove nearly a year's worth of lockdown hair growth. No scratching on the scalp when using without the grading comb so safe to use on anyone. I also used it to trim a beard that was 3 months long with no problems at all. My only issue is the grading comb could either be replaced with individual combs for various lengths or sit in place more securely. All in all though it is a good product and will be used regularly.

Excellant lightweight hair clippers for family use

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

Easy to use no changing grades just slide the grade up or down, quiet and really smooth in process. Loved testing these hair clippers from Philips. Definately recommend these for family use - particularly boys.

Lockdown must

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

I've got three boys in my house and with the barbers being closed due to lockdown these trimmers really made a difference. I've used numerous clippers over the years but never really got the hang of them and always lost the attachments. With the Phillips family clippers there is one attachment which makes it a lot easier and faster process. My little one doesn't sit still for long so any time save changing attachments makes the process a lot less stressful. My son also noticed that they were significantly quieter than previous ones used and he didn't move when I was trimming around his ears. I will definitely making these my main clippers and will save a lot of money using them farther than going to the barbers.

Philips family hair clipper

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

This hair clipper is nice and light to use, it has a long wire which is good for cutting hair and also is very easy to cut different length of hair with the attachment. It's not so noisy like other hair clippers. It's a good all around hair clipper

Light and easy to use

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

Great product simple instructions to follow, no attachments so you can't lose them, very soft and not noisy easy to handle.

Quiet, comfortable and handy

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

A very good appliance for home use. Quiet, comfortable and handy. Gentle on the skin and light. I cut my husband's hair every week and this clipper makes it very easy for me. One comb to adjust the length is a great convenience, I do not have to search for the right comb every time. The long cable allows for comfortable cutting, and the fact that it is pulled out reduces the risk of its breakage. I recommend.

Maximum cutting length a little short

3 stars

Review from Philips Global

I'm not a fan of chorded clippers, but the chord length is a good long length. The maximum cutting length is s little short at 21mm so I can't use it all over like I usually do. I like the easily operated length guard. It's fairly quiet, but that's not s priority for me. I wonder if steel blades remain sharp after a year?

Easy to use

4 stars

Review from Philips Global

I have tried it first time, it's easy to use even for someone who never used hair clipper before. Quiet and powerful. The only thing I would change is a battery as the product works only when it's plugged it. Otherwise its a great product and I am happy with it.

Outstanding results

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

This is another excellent product by Philips. It has so many variations which can trim hairs at many levels. Lovely smooth action, no pulling or tugging, easy to clean and quick to charge.

1-10 of 134 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

