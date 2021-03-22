Philips Qc5115/13 Hair Clipper

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Best hair clippers I've used 5 stars Review from Philips Global 22nd March 2021 These were superb I've used lots of hair clippers from many of the top names and these have given me the best cut and also been the easiest to blend in with. One slight problem is you can sometimes position your hand wrong and move the guard.

Works well 4 stars Review from Philips Global 19th March 2021 I like this product as its very simple to use and very quick. It took less than 5 minutes to completely remove nearly a year's worth of lockdown hair growth. No scratching on the scalp when using without the grading comb so safe to use on anyone. I also used it to trim a beard that was 3 months long with no problems at all. My only issue is the grading comb could either be replaced with individual combs for various lengths or sit in place more securely. All in all though it is a good product and will be used regularly.

Excellant lightweight hair clippers for family use 5 stars Review from Philips Global 17th March 2021 Easy to use no changing grades just slide the grade up or down, quiet and really smooth in process. Loved testing these hair clippers from Philips. Definately recommend these for family use - particularly boys.

Lockdown must 5 stars Review from Philips Global 16th March 2021 I've got three boys in my house and with the barbers being closed due to lockdown these trimmers really made a difference. I've used numerous clippers over the years but never really got the hang of them and always lost the attachments. With the Phillips family clippers there is one attachment which makes it a lot easier and faster process. My little one doesn't sit still for long so any time save changing attachments makes the process a lot less stressful. My son also noticed that they were significantly quieter than previous ones used and he didn't move when I was trimming around his ears. I will definitely making these my main clippers and will save a lot of money using them farther than going to the barbers.

Philips family hair clipper 5 stars Review from Philips Global 15th March 2021 This hair clipper is nice and light to use, it has a long wire which is good for cutting hair and also is very easy to cut different length of hair with the attachment. It's not so noisy like other hair clippers. It's a good all around hair clipper

Light and easy to use 5 stars Review from Philips Global 15th March 2021 Great product simple instructions to follow, no attachments so you can't lose them, very soft and not noisy easy to handle.

Quiet, comfortable and handy 5 stars Review from Philips Global 15th March 2021 A very good appliance for home use. Quiet, comfortable and handy. Gentle on the skin and light. I cut my husband's hair every week and this clipper makes it very easy for me. One comb to adjust the length is a great convenience, I do not have to search for the right comb every time. The long cable allows for comfortable cutting, and the fact that it is pulled out reduces the risk of its breakage. I recommend.

Maximum cutting length a little short 3 stars Review from Philips Global 14th March 2021 I'm not a fan of chorded clippers, but the chord length is a good long length. The maximum cutting length is s little short at 21mm so I can't use it all over like I usually do. I like the easily operated length guard. It's fairly quiet, but that's not s priority for me. I wonder if steel blades remain sharp after a year?

Easy to use 4 stars Review from Philips Global 14th March 2021 I have tried it first time, it's easy to use even for someone who never used hair clipper before. Quiet and powerful. The only thing I would change is a battery as the product works only when it's plugged it. Otherwise its a great product and I am happy with it.