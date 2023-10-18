We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Black & Decker Cordless Drill Bcd001c1-Gb

Black & Decker Cordless Drill Bcd001c1-Gb

Black & Decker Cordless Drill Bcd001c1-Gb
Compact and lightweight 18V drill driver for a variety of drilling and screwdriving tasks around the home and gardenPowered with 18V lithium-ion battery, It delivers no load speed of 0 - 600 rpm and has max torque of 37Nm11 clutch positions for precision and ultimate control when drilling or driving screws into various materialsIdeal for variety of jobs around the home and garden, including flat pack furniture assembly. Can be used on: wood, metal, plastic, tiles and plasterboard stud walls. (NOTE: this drill is not designed for drilling into masonry or brick walls, a hammer drill is required for this type of application)This drill driver is perfect for drilling into wood and metal. The 10 power settings provide ultimate control when screwdriving into a variety of materials with different screw sizes. With its anti-slip comfort grip handle and integrated LED light that illuminates the work area, it's perfect for the home.The Black+Decker 18V Cordless Drill Driver has been designed to be compact and lightweight, making it a perfect tool for any DIY-er.Comes with: battery, charger and storage case. Recommended accessories: STANLEY 31 Piece Drilling and Driving Set, Stanley 6Pc Screwdriver Bit Set + Handle - STA60480-XJ.Drill driver is great for lighter everyday drilling10 position clutch provides precise control on screwdriving tasks such as flat pack furniture assemblyFade free lithium-ion batteryComfort anti-slip handle and Integrated LED Light for illuminating work area during applicationBlack+Decker Powerconnect battery system compatible with power tools from the same 18V battery

