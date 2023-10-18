We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gorilla Mounting Tape Squares

Gorilla Mounting Tape Squares

£6.50

£6.50/each

Gorilla Mounting Tape SquaresFind more at gorillaglue.com
Permanently Bonds:- Glass- Ceramic- Metal- Wood- Plastics*- Brick- Stone and more!*Not for use on wallpaper, delicate surfaces, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, or other non-stick surfaces.Gorilla Crystal Clear Mounting Tape Squares are easy to use and provide a long lasting, permanent bond. These double-sided squares instantly hold to a variety of rough and smooth surfaces for secure bonding.
24 Pre-Cut Squares 2.5 cm x 2.5 cm©2019 Gorilla Glue Europe Ltd.
Incredibly StrongDouble-SidedEasy to applyFor the toughest jobs on planet earthGrips rough & smooth surfacesIndoor & outdoor

Preparation and Usage

Directions1 Surfaces must be flat, dry and free of dirt and oil.2 Remove square(s) from bottom liner, leaving the top liner on.3 Apply square(s) to the object being mounted, and press to secure square(s) to object. Use 1 square per 125g of weight.4 Remove clear top liner and align object to desired placement.5 Press firmly as Gorilla Mounting Tape fills into surface and creates a strong, permanent bond.Tips for use:- Tape must make contact with surface. If surface is uneven, tape will not be able to make contact and will not hold.- Application temperature: 10 °C+.In-use temperature range: -40 °C to 120 °C.

