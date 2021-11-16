Real Littles Backpack

Find 4 stationery surprises inside your Backpack that really work! There are 6 mini Backpacks in different colours and finishes to collect! Will you find the Limited Edition Calculator? For Ages 6+ Real Littles Backpacks are back and full of new fun! These cutest, colourful Backpacks are now filled with All New real mini collectable surprises for you to find! Unzip your Backpack to reveal 4 cute stationery surprises! These tiny toy school supplies have been made mini but they all really work! Find tiny coloured pencils, cute candy markers, micro glitter rulers, small stickers, little novelty erasers, weeny foil notebooks, novelty pens, and sweet sticky notes! There's even a tiny sticky tape dispenser! Plus now you have a chance to find the Limited Edition Mini Calculator Keychain! It's really little and really works! There are 6 Real Littles Backpacks to collect in different colours, styles and finishes, all with working zippers! Each Micropack Backpack has a clip so you can hang it onto your bag or jeans! There are over 55 mini stationery surprises to find! Collect them all! Swap and share them you're your Besties to create the ultimate micro stationery collection! Real Littles are "Things You Love Made Micro"! Please note this is an assortment. You will only receive one of the pictured designs. If you would like a specific design, please add this to the notes section at the checkout page.

H12.5cm x W8.6cm x D5.8cm

Real Littles Backpacks - Cute, tiny Backpacks that really work! Real Littles Backpacks are back and filled with All New Real mini collectable surprises!

Lower age limit

6 Years