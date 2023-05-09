We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tommee Tippee 40 Disposable Breast Pads Medium

Tommee Tippee 40 Disposable Breast Pads Medium

4.6(17)
Write a review

£5.00

£0.12/each

Tommee Tippee 40 Disp Breast Pads Medium
Performs Better than the leading disposable breast pad†Custom sizes to fit you and your braNo show through**Stay put for longer^Guaranteed leak free comfort**Choosing the right fit guarantees no leaks**†Internal testing against three competitors demonstrated better combined performance of our breast pads on absorbency, fit, leak prevention and adhesion to bra.**Provided you have followed our size, range (daily or super-absorbent) guidelines, placed pad in bra correctly, and you change your breast pad after each feed and / or at least once every six hours whichever comes first).^Lab tested: our pads demonstrated stronger retention, and for a longer period than three competitors.Mum, you're one of a kind.Inspired by your unique love and commitment, Tommee Tippee Made for Me treats you like the true wonder you are and makes breastfeeding a little smoother and more comfortable.
Materials listing: non-woven film, tissue paper, wood pulp, super absorbent polymer and polyethylene.Mayborn (UK) Limited retains all intellectual property rights to this product Tommee Tippee is a registered trademark.Copyright© Mayborn (UK) Limited 2020. Patent pending.
Wear what you want with confidenceUnique shape for a perfect fitMulti-layers for your protectionSuperior AbsorbencyWrapped in PairsTommee tippee helping you Parent On

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

40 x Pads

Preparation and Usage

Please read and retain this important information on this pack for future reference.Please retain our address for future reference.

View all Breast Pads & Nipple Cream

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here