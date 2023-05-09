Tommee Tippee 40 Disposable Breast Pads Medium

Tommee Tippee 40 Disp Breast Pads Medium

Performs Better than the leading disposable breast pad† Custom sizes to fit you and your bra No show through** Stay put for longer^ Guaranteed leak free comfort** Choosing the right fit guarantees no leaks** †Internal testing against three competitors demonstrated better combined performance of our breast pads on absorbency, fit, leak prevention and adhesion to bra. **Provided you have followed our size, range (daily or super-absorbent) guidelines, placed pad in bra correctly, and you change your breast pad after each feed and / or at least once every six hours whichever comes first). ^Lab tested: our pads demonstrated stronger retention, and for a longer period than three competitors. Mum, you're one of a kind. Inspired by your unique love and commitment, Tommee Tippee Made for Me treats you like the true wonder you are and makes breastfeeding a little smoother and more comfortable.

Materials listing: non-woven film, tissue paper, wood pulp, super absorbent polymer and polyethylene. Mayborn (UK) Limited retains all intellectual property rights to this product Tommee Tippee is a registered trademark. Copyright© Mayborn (UK) Limited 2020. Patent pending.

Wear what you want with confidence Unique shape for a perfect fit Multi-layers for your protection Superior Absorbency Wrapped in Pairs Tommee tippee helping you Parent On

Made in China

40 x Pads

