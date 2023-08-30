Palmer's Coconut Monoi Cleansing Balm 64g

Directions: Apply to dry skin, massaging balm in a circular motion. Rinse with warm water or wipe off gently with a soft, damp cloth. Can also be used on wet skin.

Coconut Oil Formula with Vitamin E Raw coconut oil (cocos nucifera) harvest from the coconut palm Gently cleanses & purifies skin Removes makeup Formulated with ethically and sustainable sourced ingredients Made with Fair Trade Coconut Oil and Monoï No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten, sulfates or dyes Family Owned & Operated No Animal Testing Ethnically & Sustainably Sourced Ingredients Hypoallergenic Dermatologist tested Non-comedogenic

Due to high concentration of natural ingredients, product color and consistency may vary. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C123783 ©2017 E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

Palmer's® Coconut Monoi Cleansing Balm gently removes dirt, makeup and impurities while still keeping your skin luminous and hydrated.

Coconut Oil (Cocoa Nucifera) Deep Moisturizes & Softens Monoï Oil (Gardenia Tahitensis Flower) Hydrates & Pampers Sweet Almond Oil (Amygdalus Dulcis) Soothes & Comforts Skin

