image 1 of Palmer's Coconut Monoi Cleansing Balm 64G
image 1 of Palmer's Coconut Monoi Cleansing Balm 64Gimage 2 of Palmer's Coconut Monoi Cleansing Balm 64Gimage 3 of Palmer's Coconut Monoi Cleansing Balm 64Gimage 4 of Palmer's Coconut Monoi Cleansing Balm 64G

Palmer's Coconut Monoi Cleansing Balm 64G

4.5(15)
£7.50

£11.72/100g

Palmer's Coconut Monoi Cleansing Balm 64g
Palmer's® Coconut Monoi Cleansing Balm gently removes dirt, makeup and impurities while still keeping your skin luminous and hydrated.Coconut Oil (Cocoa Nucifera)Deep Moisturizes & SoftensMonoï Oil (Gardenia Tahitensis Flower)Hydrates & PampersSweet Almond Oil (Amygdalus Dulcis)Soothes & Comforts Skin
Due to high concentration of natural ingredients, product color and consistency may vary.FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C123783©2017 E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.
Coconut Oil Formula with Vitamin ERaw coconut oil (cocos nucifera) harvest from the coconut palmGently cleanses & purifies skinRemoves makeupFormulated with ethically and sustainable sourced ingredientsMade with Fair Trade Coconut Oil and MonoïNo parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten, sulfates or dyesFamily Owned & OperatedNo Animal TestingEthnically & Sustainably Sourced IngredientsHypoallergenicDermatologist testedNon-comedogenic
Pack size: 64G

Ingredients

Canola Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Glyceryl Stearate, Sorbitan Trioleate, Polysorbate 85, Glyceryl Behenate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Wax, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Nonfat Dry Milk (Sine Adipe Lac), Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Glycerin, Water (Aqua), Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Decylene Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin

Net Contents

64g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply to dry skin, massaging balm in a circular motion. Rinse with warm water or wipe off gently with a soft, damp cloth. Can also be used on wet skin.

