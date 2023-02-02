Canescool Soothing Cream Gel 15g

Many women occasionally experience irritation of their intimate area, making them feel uncomfortable. These sensations may have different causes (e.g. use of shower gels or soaps, wearing tigth or synthetic clothing). Canescool® is intended for instant cooling and care of your sensitive intimate area. It provides a soothing sensation and moisturises the sensitive intimate area.

Intimate Care Instantly cools and cares for your sensitive intimate area With Glycine and Oatmeal Dermatologically tested Hypoallergenic Instant cooling sensation Soothing and moisturising Gentle care of sensitive area

Pack size: 15G

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Pentylene Glycol, Isohexadecane, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Sorbitan Oleate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Glycine, Menthyl Ethylamido Oxalate, Polysorbate 80

Net Contents

15g

Preparation and Usage