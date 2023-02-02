We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Canescool Soothing Cream Gel 15G

4.4(69)
£6.00

£40.00/100g

Canescool Soothing Cream Gel 15g
Many women occasionally experience irritation of their intimate area, making them feel uncomfortable. These sensations may have different causes (e.g. use of shower gels or soaps, wearing tigth or synthetic clothing).Canescool® is intended for instant cooling and care of your sensitive intimate area.It provides a soothing sensation and moisturises the sensitive intimate area.
Intimate CareInstantly cools and cares for your sensitive intimate areaWith Glycine and OatmealDermatologically testedHypoallergenicInstant cooling sensationSoothing and moisturisingGentle care of sensitive area
Aqua, Glycerin, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Pentylene Glycol, Isohexadecane, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Sorbitan Oleate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Glycine, Menthyl Ethylamido Oxalate, Polysorbate 80

15g

Directions: Canescool® can be applied as needed to help calm, refresh and moisturise sensitive intimate skin prone to irritation. Canescool® is clinically proven to be well tolerated. Apply externally on the vulva. Do not rinse off with water. Discontinue use if you experience burning, discomfort and irritation or worsening of any of these symptoms. For further information on the product, please consult the leaflet.

