The Curators Plant-Based Mushroom Meatballs 200G

- Mushroom Meatballs
- The Curators are a collective of food fanatics led by friends Max and Ed. United by a passion for big flavour and mouth-watering taste they are inspired by the best of street-food, their favourite chefs, and unique ingredients. Bringing you sociable, nutritious eats that are full of flavour. Join us on our Adventures with Taste!
- Meatballs. They Don't have to be meat to be moreish!
- Our New Mushroom Meatballs pack more mushroom and plant power than anything that has come before. Juicy, savoury, subtly spiced umami meets the perfect texture and bite. The result? Delicious flavoursome meat-free meatballs that taste amazing!
- Oh, and did we mention that mushrooms are packed with fibre and are antioxidant heroes? Go on, google it!
- Plant Based
- Low Saturated Fat
- Source of Protein
- High Fibre
- Adventures with Taste
- Meaty Moreish Mushroom Meatballs
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Ingredients
Mushrooms (86%), Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Wheat Fibre, Stabilizers: Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan, Konjac, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Dried Parsley, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Egg, Milk, Mustard and Soya.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or colder
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following instructions are guidelines only. Do Not defrost. Do Not Microwave.
Other Ways to Cook
Grill, Aircook, Airfry or Deepfry
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove from packaging and recycle. Preheat fan oven to 200ºC / Gas Mark 6. Place meatballs on a lightly greased baking tray in centre of oven and cook for 16-20 mins.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove from packaging and recycle. Drizzle a little oil in the frying pan and cook over a medium heat for 8-10 mins, turning occasionally.
Made in the Netherlands
- Get Your Cook On!
- Ed & Max's Serving Suggestions
- Ed: These are perfect cooked in a meatball sub with old school marinara sauce and plenty of fresh basil
- Max: I like nothing better than to add these meatballs into a rich and spicy puttanesca sauce with pasta
- Curators of Flavour Ltd,
- 20-22 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7GU.
- www.wearethecurators.com
- hello@wearethecurators.com
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|446kJ
|-
|107kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|Of which Saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|Of which Sugars
|0.7g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|Protein
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
