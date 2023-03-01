We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wellkid Marvel Omega3 & Vitamin D Orange Gummies X50

Wellkid Marvel Omega3 & Vitamin D Orange Gummies X50

2.3(3)
£15.75

£0.32/each

Vegan
Vegetarian

50 Gummies natural orange flavour
Protecting the UniverseWellkid Marvel gummies provide nutritional support for your young hero on-the-go. With a vegan source of Omega-3 DHA which contributes to normal brain function and normal vision†.Omega-3 DHA & vitamin D made to pharmaceutical standards in FranceWellkid® Marvel© Omega-3 provides the highest quality DHA derived from natural vegan plant sources (algae). DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal brain function and normal vision†. Includes vitamin D which contributes to the normal immune system function in children.†Omega-3 provides DHA which contributes to maintenance of normal brain function & normal vision. A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg DHA.
Also available:Wellkid Vitamin DWellkid Multi-vits
©Marvel©Vitabiotics Ltd. Wellkid is a registered trademark.
50 Years Vitabiotics 1971 - 2021
Great tasting vitamin D & omega-3 supplement for children aged 7-14 yearsQueen's Award 4 Times WinnerFrom UK's No 1 Vitamin CompanyFormulated in Britain by Vitabiotics expertsNo synthetic coloursNo preservatives or lactoseNo yeastWellkid® is not tested on animalsNo artificial sweeteners or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians & vegans
DHA which contributes to maintenance of normal brain function & normal visionVitamin D which contributes to the normal immune system function in children

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Oil from the Microalgae Schizochytrium Sp., Gelling Agent: Pectins, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Potassium Citrates, Natural Orange Flavouring, Antioxidant: Mixed Tocopherols, Coating: Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil) and Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Botanical Blend (Carrot Extract, Safflower Extract and Apple Extract), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Vegan])

Net Contents

50 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Children (7-14 years):Chew one or two per day.Do not exceed the recommended intake.

Additives

Free From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial SweetenersFree From PreservativesFree From Yeast

Lower age limit

7 Years

upper-age-limit

14 Years

