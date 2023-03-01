Wellkid Marvel Omega3 & Vitamin D Orange Gummies X50

50 Gummies natural orange flavour

Protecting the Universe Wellkid Marvel gummies provide nutritional support for your young hero on-the-go. With a vegan source of Omega-3 DHA which contributes to normal brain function and normal vision†. Omega-3 DHA & vitamin D made to pharmaceutical standards in France Wellkid® Marvel© Omega-3 provides the highest quality DHA derived from natural vegan plant sources (algae). DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal brain function and normal vision†. Includes vitamin D which contributes to the normal immune system function in children. †Omega-3 provides DHA which contributes to maintenance of normal brain function & normal vision. A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg DHA.

Great tasting vitamin D & omega-3 supplement for children aged 7-14 years Queen's Award 4 Times Winner From UK's No 1 Vitamin Company Formulated in Britain by Vitabiotics experts No synthetic colours No preservatives or lactose No yeast Wellkid® is not tested on animals No artificial sweeteners or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians & vegans

DHA which contributes to maintenance of normal brain function & normal vision Vitamin D which contributes to the normal immune system function in children

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Oil from the Microalgae Schizochytrium Sp., Gelling Agent: Pectins, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Potassium Citrates, Natural Orange Flavouring, Antioxidant: Mixed Tocopherols, Coating: Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil) and Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Botanical Blend (Carrot Extract, Safflower Extract and Apple Extract), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Vegan])

Net Contents

50 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Children (7-14 years): Chew one or two per day. Do not exceed the recommended intake.

Additives

Free From Artificial Preservatives Free From Artificial Sweeteners Free From Preservatives Free From Yeast

Lower age limit

7 Years

upper-age-limit

14 Years