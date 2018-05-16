We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oykos Dairy Free Creamy Coconut 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Oykos Dairy Free Creamy Coconut 350G
£ 2.50
£0.72/100g

New

1 portion (87.5g)
  • Energy428kJ 102kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 489kJ

Product Description

  • Fermented coconut based product.
  • We believe everyone deserves time out and we're not talking bubble baths, we're talking OMG taste bud tingling moments from Oykos Dairy Free.
  • Made with coconut milk to create a truly divine experience, get lost in the smooth velvety taste and irresistibly creamy texture of Oykos Dairy Free Creamy Coconut. Enjoy it on its own or mix it to create other mouth-watering combinations.
  • We selected our tastiest recipe for you... enjoy this moment on us.
  • Rinse and Remove Sleeve - Recycle
  • Coconut Based Greek Style
  • Made with Time, Love & Passion
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (Coconut Water, Coconut Cream) (68%), Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Cane Sugar, Live Cultures

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy.

Produce of

Produced in EU using coconut from outside EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy within 3 days of opening.

Number of uses

This pot contains 4 x 87.5g servings

Name and address

  • UK: Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI: Danone Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • UK: Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • 0808 144 9451
  • ROI: Danone Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • 1800 949992

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving size (87.5g)RI*
Energy 489kJ428kJ
-117kcal102kcal5%
Fat 8.0g7.0g10%
of which saturates 7.5g6.6g33%
Carbohydrate 9.6g8.4g3%
of which sugars 4.5g3.9g4%
Protein 0.8g0.70g1%
Salt 0.05g0.11g2%
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

