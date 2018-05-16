Oykos Dairy Free Creamy Coconut 350G
Product Description
- Fermented coconut based product.
- We believe everyone deserves time out and we're not talking bubble baths, we're talking OMG taste bud tingling moments from Oykos Dairy Free.
- Made with coconut milk to create a truly divine experience, get lost in the smooth velvety taste and irresistibly creamy texture of Oykos Dairy Free Creamy Coconut. Enjoy it on its own or mix it to create other mouth-watering combinations.
- We selected our tastiest recipe for you... enjoy this moment on us.
- Rinse and Remove Sleeve - Recycle
- Coconut Based Greek Style
- Made with Time, Love & Passion
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (Coconut Water, Coconut Cream) (68%), Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Cane Sugar, Live Cultures
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy.
Produce of
Produced in EU using coconut from outside EU
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy within 3 days of opening.
Number of uses
This pot contains 4 x 87.5g servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving size (87.5g)
|RI*
|Energy
|489kJ
|428kJ
|-
|117kcal
|102kcal
|5%
|Fat
|8.0g
|7.0g
|10%
|of which saturates
|7.5g
|6.6g
|33%
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|8.4g
|3%
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|3.9g
|4%
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.70g
|1%
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.11g
|2%
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
