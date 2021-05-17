We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Colman's Sweet & Sour Chicken Recipe Mix 58G

Product Description

  • A seasoning mix for sweet and sour chicken
  • Enjoy a delicious, pound-saving fakeaway meal within minutes with Colman's Big Night In Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Mix. The perfect idea for weekend takeaway-style dinners is vegan and free from artificial colours, preservatives, and added MSG, making cooking one of the UK's favourite meals a simple joy – for everyone around your table. Quick and easy to use, our packet mixes will transform your dishes from ordinary to extraordinary in no time. Simply prepare the chicken following the instructions, add onion and pepper and fry for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Pour cold water and mix. Bring it to the boil while stirring continuously. Add pineapple chunks then cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until the chicken is cooked, and that's it – you can now enjoy the rich, full flavour of Colman's sweet and sour chicken! Alternatively, you can combine the Colman's seasoning mix with diced firm tofu for a hearty, meat-free meal. Discover the rest of our recipe mixes – as well as cooking sauces – and learn more about Colman's and our heritage at our website.
  • Whip up your own version of your favourite Big Night In Sweet and Sour chicken with Colman’s full-on-flavour recipe mix
  • Enjoy the UK's beloved and easy to use recipe mix from a trustworthy brand that's been on your table since 1814
  • Colman's seasoning is vegan and contains a natural blend of herbs and spices, meaning no artificial colours, preservatives, or added MSG
  • Recreate your takeaway favourites in just a few easy steps with this recipe mix that lets you enjoy a variety of delicious meals perfect for the weekend
  • Colman's recipe mix provides 4 servings so you always have a full-on-flavour, pound-saving meal at hand
  • Turn your weekend home meal into a genuine fakeaway feast with Colman's Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Mix
  • Pack size: 58G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar (45%), potato starch, tomato puree powder, onions (6.8%), salt, palm fat, acid (citric acid), green pepper (2.1%), red pepper (2.1%), glucose syrup, pineapple juice, maltodextrin, hydrolysed corn protein, ginger (1.2%), beetroot powder, dextrose, curry spices (coriander, turmeric, cumin, pepper, fenugreek seed, cayenne pepper, cardamom), garlic powder, pepper, white wine extract. May contain celery, cereals containing gluten, egg, milk, mustard and soya. Made to vegan standards, see ingredients section for allergens

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS Fry the chicken in the oil until browned. Add the onion and pepper and fry on a high heat for a further 2 minutes or until golden brown. Pour the cold water into the pan and stir in the Colman’s seasoning before bringing to the boil. Add the pineapple then cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until the chicken is cooked.

Name and address

  • Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

58g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1553 kJ693 kJ8%
Energy (kcal)371 kcal166 kcal0%
Fat (g)4 g1.4 g2%
of which saturates (g)2.1 g0.5 g3%
Carbohydrate (g)76 g16 g6%
of which sugars (g)57 g13 g14%
Fibre (g)4.1 g2.6 g0%
Protein (g)3.1 g21 g42%
Salt (g)5.7 g0.82 g14%
1 portion = 230 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

Great taste

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

This recipe mix is super easy. It's great for a quick tasty weeknight dinner. The flavours are good and it's a good alternative to a takeaway, 'fakeaway' we had with rice and it was lovely. Will try some other flavours too

Quick and easy way to add flavour to your food

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

If you love Sweet & Sour Chicken but don't feel like ordering another expensive takeaway or spending ages creating your own sauce, then this product is exactly what you need. Fry up some meat or tofu (the mix is vegan!), cut up and chuck in some veg, add water and your seasoning mix and bring to the boil for 10 minutes; that's all you need to do to make your very own homemade version of this popular dish, it couldn't be easier. What's really great is that the seasoning mix is a natural blend of herbs and spices; this means you won't find any artificial colours, preservatives, or added MSG inside which is fantastic. I'd also recommend checking out the other seasoning mixes in their Big Night In range to cook up more delicious takeaway style meals in your home.

Quick and easy way to add flavour to your food

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Easy to use

2 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Sweet and sour chicken is great favourite of mine when I reach for the take away menu, so I decided to see if I could recreate this at home. This was very easy to use and took no time at all to cook. I found the sauce itself a bit thin though and whilst the flavour itself was generally okay it didn't quite have that sickeningly sweet taste I love.

Easy to use

2 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Nice

3 stars

Review from Unilever UK

While it will never be as good and real ingredients it is great for a nice meal, just add chicken and water and turns into a lovely sauce. Good if you need and easy evening and don't have much time to cook.

Very watery bland soup

1 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I was very excited to try this, but was very disappointed. We all thought it was very watery, and the texture of a watery and bland tomato cuppasoup. I would not buy this again or recommend it... Unless you are looking for watery bland tomato soup

Decent cheeky little product

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

This is a decent cheeky little addition to add some extra flavor to your chicken. Smells good, taste good and does what is says! Instructions for using are clear and easy to follow however I did my own thing and it came out nice.

Simple to use!

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Really easy and simple to use. I loved that it had a sweet & sour recipe on the back of the packet too. Very helpful! It tasted delicious. Tangy and sweet just like a real Chinese takeaway. I would definitely use again.

Simple to use!

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

