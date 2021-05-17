Colman's Sweet & Sour Chicken Recipe Mix 58G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great taste 4 stars Review from Unilever UK 17th May 2021 This recipe mix is super easy. It's great for a quick tasty weeknight dinner. The flavours are good and it's a good alternative to a takeaway, 'fakeaway' we had with rice and it was lovely. Will try some other flavours too

Quick and easy way to add flavour to your food 5 stars Review from Unilever UK 25th April 2021 If you love Sweet & Sour Chicken but don't feel like ordering another expensive takeaway or spending ages creating your own sauce, then this product is exactly what you need. Fry up some meat or tofu (the mix is vegan!), cut up and chuck in some veg, add water and your seasoning mix and bring to the boil for 10 minutes; that's all you need to do to make your very own homemade version of this popular dish, it couldn't be easier. What's really great is that the seasoning mix is a natural blend of herbs and spices; this means you won't find any artificial colours, preservatives, or added MSG inside which is fantastic. I'd also recommend checking out the other seasoning mixes in their Big Night In range to cook up more delicious takeaway style meals in your home.

Easy to use 2 stars Review from Unilever UK 23rd April 2021 Sweet and sour chicken is great favourite of mine when I reach for the take away menu, so I decided to see if I could recreate this at home. This was very easy to use and took no time at all to cook. I found the sauce itself a bit thin though and whilst the flavour itself was generally okay it didn't quite have that sickeningly sweet taste I love.

Nice 3 stars Review from Unilever UK 21st April 2021 While it will never be as good and real ingredients it is great for a nice meal, just add chicken and water and turns into a lovely sauce. Good if you need and easy evening and don't have much time to cook.

Decent cheeky little product 4 stars Review from Unilever UK 12th April 2021 This is a decent cheeky little addition to add some extra flavor to your chicken. Smells good, taste good and does what is says! Instructions for using are clear and easy to follow however I did my own thing and it came out nice.

Simple to use! 4 stars Review from Unilever UK 7th April 2021 Really easy and simple to use. I loved that it had a sweet & sour recipe on the back of the packet too. Very helpful! It tasted delicious. Tangy and sweet just like a real Chinese takeaway. I would definitely use again.