Tesco Pitmaster Pork And Beans 410G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 850kJ / 203kcal
Product Description
- Boneless pork loin with added water in a sweet and smoky seasoning with mixed beans in tomato sauce.
- READY TO COOK Marinated pork loin steaks with sweet & smoky BBQ beans
- Pack size: 410G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (56%), Barbecue Beans [Water, Haricot Beans, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Black Turtle Beans, Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Molasses, Tomato Paste, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Chipotle Chilli, Cumin, Black Pepper, Pimento], Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Tomato Powder, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Chilli Powder Blend [Chilli Powder, Cumin Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Oregano], Smoked Salt, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Dried Red Chilli, Cumin Powder, Pimento, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place sauce sachet to one side. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and pour contents of sachet over the steaks. Return to the oven for a further 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British or EU pork. See front of pack for specific origin.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
410g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (158g**)
|Energy
|850kJ / 203kcal
|1344kJ / 321kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|3.5g
|Protein
|20.7g
|32.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 410g typically weighs 316g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.
