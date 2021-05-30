We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream 440Ml

3.2(6)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream 440Ml
£ 3.85
£0.88/100ml

Product Description

  • Biscuit flavour dairy ice cream with toffee cinnamon sauce (11%), and white chocolate with caramel (21%) topped with a (1%) blend of caramelised pecan and cinnamon biscuit.
  • Discover Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream Tub – Our most indulgent ice cream yet! Velvety smooth biscuit flavour ice cream with a layer of rich toffee cinnamon sauce, uniquely finished with caramelised pecans, biscuits, and a cracking chocolate top and shell made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance, a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. Working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced, our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Boasting a wide range of flavours like Magnum Double Caramel ice cream, Magnum Salted Caramel & Glazed Almond ice cream and even our Vegan ice cream range, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Available in standard and mini size sticks, visit our website to explore the full range of Magnum ice creams, discover a world of indulgence and stay true to pleasure. #neverstopplaying
  • Discover Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream Tub – velvety smooth ice cream with cracking chocolate and a layer of rich sauce, finished with caramelised pecan and cinnamon biscuit
  • The most indulgent Magnum ever – biscuit flavour dairy ice cream with toffee cinnamon sauce and white chocolate with caramel, topped with caramelised pecan and cinnamon biscuit
  • This tub of ice cream with a thick chocolate top layer, a cracking chocolate shell and chocolate shards is a sweet treat for pleasure seekers
  • Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, this ice cream is certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
  • This ice cream dessert is made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
  • The perfect ice cream for that indulgent 9pm sofa moment – just press to crack and enjoy!
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, cream (MILK) (17%), sugar, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, glucose-fructose syrup, glucose syrup, cocoa butter¹, butter (MILK) oil, butter (MILK), whey powder (MILK), caramelised sugar, WHEAT flour, emulsifiers (E471, E476, E322), modified starch, stabilisers (E410, E412, E407, E415), PECANS, sunflower seed oil, flavourings, salt, cinnamon powder, caramel syrup, natural flavourings, colour (E150a), cocoa mass¹, MILK protein, acidity regulator (E270). May contain egg and other nuts. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified TM

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Hungary

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

440 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml Unprepared
Energy (kJ)1272 kJ865 kJ
Energy (kcal)304 kcal207 kcal
Fat (g)17 g12 g
of which saturates (g)11 g7.2 g
Carbohydrate (g)34 g23 g
of which sugars (g)27 g19 g
Protein (g)3.8 g2.6 g
Salt (g)0.25 g0.17 g
1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)--
View all Luxury Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good flavour and enjoyable!

5 stars

The ice cream stick version of this is nice but I found this a much better, just let it melt a bit first then it's quite tasty, sadly I ate the whole tub in one go... 800+ calories to destroy my diet. Noooo.

Not great...

2 stars

I love ice cream but was not at all keen on this. Quite sickly with a cinnamon flavour that I didn't like at all. Wouldn't recommend unless you like cinnamon!

Lush product

5 stars

Brillant ice cream tub.

Not nice

1 stars

This is not pleasant - please bring back the double caramel with the lovely chocolate topping, so much more delicious

Heaven

5 stars

This is amazing

Not very good , stick to the ice lolly ones.

1 stars

Not very good , stick to the ice lolly ones.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here