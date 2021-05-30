Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream 440Ml

Good flavour and enjoyable!
The ice cream stick version of this is nice but I found this a much better, just let it melt a bit first then it's quite tasty, sadly I ate the whole tub in one go... 800+ calories to destroy my diet. Noooo.
Not great...
I love ice cream but was not at all keen on this. Quite sickly with a cinnamon flavour that I didn't like at all. Wouldn't recommend unless you like cinnamon!
Lush product
Brillant ice cream tub.
Not nice
This is not pleasant - please bring back the double caramel with the lovely chocolate topping, so much more delicious
Heaven
This is amazing
Not very good , stick to the ice lolly ones.
Not very good , stick to the ice lolly ones.