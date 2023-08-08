We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Kitten Chicken & Rice Dry Food 1Kg

£1.80

£1.80/kg

A complete pet food for kittens.
At Tesco, we know that your cat is part of your family, and you want to give them the best. That's why we've worked with pet nutrition experts to create a range of cat food, with wholesome nutritious ingredients, essential vitamins and minerals with 100% of the daily nutrients your cat needs at each life stage. For healthy, happy cat that live life to the full.
Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

Composition: Cereals (4% Rice), Meat and Animal Derivatives (40%, including 4% Chicken), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.1% Chicory), Oils and Fats (1% Fish Oil), Molluscs and Crustaceans (0.025% Glucosamine), Fish and Fish Derivatives (0.025% Chondroitin).

Additives: Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin A 14000IU, Vitamin D3 1250IU, Vitamin E 100mg, Taurine 1010mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 100mg, Iron (Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate) 60mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 30mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 5mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.9mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.1mg.

Analytical Constituents: Protein 31%, Crude Fibre 3.2%, Fat Content 13%, Inorganic Matter 9.5%, Calcium 2.0%.

Calories: 371 per 100g

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Net Contents

1kg e

