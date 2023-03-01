Wellkid Marvel Vitamin D Gummies Strawberry 50 Pack

50 Gummies strawberry natural flavour www.wellkid.com/marvel The UK Department of Health recommends that everyone from the age of 5 should consider taking a daily supplement containing vitamin D during the autumn and winter. Source: www.nhs.uk

A Shield for Every Super Hero Wellkid Marvel gummies help to protect the Vitamin D intake of young heroes. Vitamin D helps support children's normal immune system function. Vitamin D made to pharmaceutical standards in France Wellkid® Marvel© Vitamin D provides vitamin D3, the preferred form produced naturally by the body. Vitamin D contributes to children's normal immune system function. Vitamin D is also need for normal growth and development of bone in children.

Great tasting Vitamin D supplement for children aged 7-14 years Queen's Award 4 Times Winner From UK's No 1 Vitamin Company No artificial sweeteners or preservatives Formulated in Britain by Vitabiotics experts No synthetic colours No preservatives or lactose No yeast Wellkid® is not tested on animals 50 Years Vitabiotics 1971 - 2021 Suitable for vegetarians & vegans

Vitamin D helps support children's normal immune system function Vitamin D is also need for normal growth and development of bone in children

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Potassium Citrates, Strawberry Flavouring, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Vegan]), Antioxidant: Mixed Tocopherols, Coating: Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil) and Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Net Contents

50 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Children (7-14 Years) Chew One per Day. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Do not give to children under 3 years due to choking hazard. Chew before swallowing.

Additives

Free From Artificial Preservatives Free From Artificial Sweeteners Free From Preservatives Free From Yeast

Lower age limit

7 Years

upper-age-limit

14 Years