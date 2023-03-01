We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wellkid Marvel Vitamin D Gummies Strawberry 50 Pack

Wellkid Marvel Vitamin D Gummies Strawberry 50 Pack

Vegan
Vegetarian

50 Gummies strawberry natural flavourwww.wellkid.com/marvelThe UK Department of Health recommends that everyone from the age of 5 should consider taking a daily supplement containing vitamin D during the autumn and winter.Source: www.nhs.uk
A Shield for Every Super HeroWellkid Marvel gummies help to protect the Vitamin D intake of young heroes. Vitamin D helps support children's normal immune system function.Vitamin D made to pharmaceutical standards in FranceWellkid® Marvel© Vitamin D provides vitamin D3, the preferred form produced naturally by the body. Vitamin D contributes to children's normal immune system function. Vitamin D is also need for normal growth and development of bone in children.
Also available:Wellkid Omega-3Wellkid Multi-vits
©Marvel©Vitabiotics Ltd. Wellkid is a registered trademark.
Great tasting Vitamin D supplement for children aged 7-14 yearsQueen's Award 4 Times WinnerFrom UK's No 1 Vitamin CompanyNo artificial sweeteners or preservativesFormulated in Britain by Vitabiotics expertsNo synthetic coloursNo preservatives or lactoseNo yeastWellkid® is not tested on animals50 Years Vitabiotics 1971 - 2021Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
Vitamin D helps support children's normal immune system functionVitamin D is also need for normal growth and development of bone in children

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Potassium Citrates, Strawberry Flavouring, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Vegan]), Antioxidant: Mixed Tocopherols, Coating: Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil) and Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Net Contents

50 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Children (7-14 Years)Chew One per Day.Do not exceed the recommended intake. Do not give to children under 3 years due to choking hazard. Chew before swallowing.

Additives

Free From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial SweetenersFree From PreservativesFree From Yeast

Lower age limit

7 Years

upper-age-limit

14 Years

