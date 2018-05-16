We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough Easter Egg 516G

image 1 of Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough Easter Egg 516G
Product Description

  • Cookie dough flavoured milk chocolate egg with caramel (10%) inclusions and 3 KitKat Chunky cookie dough bars (Crisp wafer finger with a creamed cookie dough topping (19%) covered in milk chocolate (59%)).
  • Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  Celebrate your Easter with the all new Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough Milk Chocolate Incredible Egg! The all new Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough Incredible Egg is a delicious cookie dough flavoured chocolate egg with small caramel inculsions. Inside the box you will find 3 Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough bars included! In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
  • Have you tried our Kit Kat Bunny? The perfect Easter treat!
  • MIlk Chocolate Egg
  • Contains 20 servings
  • Kitkat Chunky Cookie Dough
  • Contains 3 servings
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature
  • Munch it, Scrunch it - scrunch your foil wrappers into a fist sized ball with other kitchen foil to recycle
  • Foil - Recycle
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Wrap - Don't Recycle
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • A delicious cookie dough flavoured chocolate egg with caramel inclusions
  • Includes 3 Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough bars
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 516G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Share or Save Your Chocolate Egg!
  • Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Know Your Servings
  • 1/20 Egg = 1 Serving
  • KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough
  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box No 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • England.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

516g

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Coconut), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer barReference Intake* % RI*
    Energy 2188kJ916kJ8400kJ
    -523kcal220kcal2000kcal11%
    Fat 26.5g12.0g70g17%
    of which: saturates 16.0g6.7g20g34%
    Carbohydrate 57.2g24.0g260g9%
    of which: sugars 46.3g20.3g90g23%
    Fibre 1.9g0.3g--
    Protein 8.3g3.5g50g7%
    Salt 0.24g0.10g6g2%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) ----
    Contains 3 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Caramel Pieces (10%) (Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Maize Starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk chocolate Egg contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/20 eggReference Intake* % RI*
    Energy 2212kJ442kJ8400kJ
    -529kcal108kcal2000kcal5%
    Fat 29.6g5.9g70g8%
    of which: saturates 17.6g3.5g20g18%
    Carbohydrate 60.2g12.0g260g5%
    of which: sugars 58.6g11.8g90g13%
    Fibre 1.5g0.3g--
    Protein 4.8g1.0g50g2%
    Salt 0.46g0.09g6g2%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) ----
    Contains 20 servings ----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

