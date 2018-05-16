Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough Easter Egg 516G

Product Description
- Cookie dough flavoured milk chocolate egg with caramel (10%) inclusions and 3 KitKat Chunky cookie dough bars (Crisp wafer finger with a creamed cookie dough topping (19%) covered in milk chocolate (59%)).
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- www.kitkat.co.uk
- www.facebook.com/kitkatuk
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Celebrate your Easter with the all new Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough Milk Chocolate Incredible Egg! The all new Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough Incredible Egg is a delicious cookie dough flavoured chocolate egg with small caramel inculsions. Inside the box you will find 3 Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough bars included! In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ® "
- Have you tried our Kit Kat Bunny? The perfect Easter treat!
- MIlk Chocolate Egg
- Contains 20 servings
- Kitkat Chunky Cookie Dough
- Contains 3 servings
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature
- Munch it, Scrunch it - scrunch your foil wrappers into a fist sized ball with other kitchen foil to recycle
- Foil - Recycle
- Carton - Recycle
- Wrap - Don't Recycle
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- A delicious cookie dough flavoured chocolate egg with caramel inclusions
- Includes 3 Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough bars
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 516G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Share or Save Your Chocolate Egg!
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Know Your Servings
- 1/20 Egg = 1 Serving
- KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box No 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- England.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact Us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- Nestlé Consumer Services,
- PO Box No 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- England.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
Net Contents
516g
- A delicious cookie dough flavoured chocolate egg with caramel inclusions
- Includes 3 Kit Kat Chunky Cookie Dough bars
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Caramel Pieces (10%) (Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Maize Starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk chocolate Egg contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/20 egg Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2212kJ 442kJ 8400kJ - 529kcal 108kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.6g 5.9g 70g 8% of which: saturates 17.6g 3.5g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.2g 12.0g 260g 5% of which: sugars 58.6g 11.8g 90g 13% Fibre 1.5g 0.3g - - Protein 4.8g 1.0g 50g 2% Salt 0.46g 0.09g 6g 2% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 20 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021