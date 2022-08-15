We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Little Life Pop Up Sunshades - Dinosaur/B/Fly

Little Life Pop Up Sunshades - Dinosaur/B/Fly

3(2)
Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Little Life Pop Up Sunshades - Dinosaur/B/Fly
Keep the sun's glare out of little faces with this pair of easy-to-fit car window sun shades which simply static cling to the interior of the window so can be put up in a jiffy. Little ones will still be able to see the world go by in between choruses of 'are we nearly there yet' and when not in use the universal fit sun shades can be cleaned and folded down for compact storage.
H48cm x W32cm x D0.3cm
Mesh fabric blocks out glare but not view2 static cling sunshades included. Universal fit, suitable for most carsEasy to fit and reposition. Compact, durable and wipe clean

Preparation and Usage

Wipe Clean with a damp cloth
View all Baby & Toddler Travel Accessories

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here