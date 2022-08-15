Little Life Pop Up Sunshades - Dinosaur/B/Fly

Keep the sun's glare out of little faces with this pair of easy-to-fit car window sun shades which simply static cling to the interior of the window so can be put up in a jiffy. Little ones will still be able to see the world go by in between choruses of 'are we nearly there yet' and when not in use the universal fit sun shades can be cleaned and folded down for compact storage.

H48cm x W32cm x D0.3cm

Mesh fabric blocks out glare but not view 2 static cling sunshades included. Universal fit, suitable for most cars Easy to fit and reposition. Compact, durable and wipe clean

Preparation and Usage