Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Plain 150g
New
Product Description
- Plant-based spread, plain.
- Say Cheese! That is a strange way to start off a product description text. It says “cheese” but doesn’t claim that our new spread is actually made of “cheese” because it is not made of “cheese”. It has nothing whatsoever to do with “cheese” except that it is conveniently spreadable like one of those creamy spreadable “cheeses” and that you can use it in your cooking to make super creamy sauces or for baking cookies and “cheese” cakes. If you don’t find it in the supermarket with all the other Oatly products then have a look to see if it is hanging out with the other creamy “cheese” spreads — it’s the one with the good animal free karma.
- FSC - Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C157639, www.fsc.org
- Climate footprint: 1.01 kg CO2e per kg.
- Source: CarbonCloud.
- Please recycle. Recycle cup as paper carton, lid as plastic and foil as metal.
- Oatly Creamy Oat Spread Plain 150g. Oat based alternative to cream cheese.
- Wow no cow!
- It's Swedish!
- 100% cool for vegans
- Free from lactose, milk protein and soya
- Unsurprisingly contains oats
- Spreads like cheese, looks like cheese, isn’t cheese
- Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Oats 9%, Potato Starch, Potato Protein, Iodised Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Acids (Malic Acid, Lactic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Milk, Soya
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before: see lid. Once opened consume within 5 days
Name and address
- Oatly UK Ltd.,
- Third Floor,
- 24 Chiswell Street,
- London,
- EC1Y 4YX.
Return to
- Freephone number: 00800 22881234
- info.uk@oatly.com
- www.oatly.com
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|966kJ / 233kcal
|Fat
|20g
|of which saturates
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|of which sugars
|3.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.71g
