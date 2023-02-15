Betty Crocker Salted Caramel Shortbread Mix 345G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1750kJ
Product Description
- Salted caramel flavoured shortbread cake mix with white chocolate chunks (8%) and caramel flakes (8%).
- Find more tips & tricks at www.bettycrocker.co.uk
- Loved by bakers Since 1921.
- Love caramel?
- Try our Betty Crocker Gooey Salted Salted Caramel Brownie Mix!
- RSPO - RSPO™, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Mixed 4-0256-12-100-00
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C105339, www.fsc.org
- © General Mills
- Perfect to bake up memories with the kids!
- Contains decadent caramel flakes & white chocolate chunks
- No Artificial Flavours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 345G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, White Chocolate Chunks (8%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla, Flavouring), Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Butter, Salt, Water, Colour (Sulphite, Ammonia Caramel), Natural Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Just add
- Butter
- Love, Betty
- All you need is:
- 120g softened butter
- Prep time 10min
- Baking time 20-25 min
- 20x20cm square tin, lined
- 3 simple steps!
- Preheat oven to 180ºC (160ºC fan forced) /Gas Mark 4. Grease a 20x20cm square tin and preferably line base with baking paper.
- 1. Stir shortbread mix and butter in a medium bowl with a wooden spoon until just combined. Use your hands to fully mix to form a soft dough. Do not eat unbaked dough.
- 2. Press dough into tin to form a uniform layer.
- 3. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
- Cool completely in the tin, then gently remove from tin and cut in pieces.
Number of uses
Contains 16 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Net Contents
345g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Shortbread mix as sold Per 100g
|Each baked shortbread piece (28g):
|%* (28g)
|Energy
|1750kJ
|606kJ
|-
|415kcal
|145kcal
|7%
|Fat
|11.0g
|8.5g
|12%
|of which saturates
|6.0g
|5.7g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|71.9g
|15.5g
|6%
|of which sugars
|28.7g
|6.2g
|7%
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|6.5g
|1.4g
|3%
|Salt
|0.86g
|0.19g
|3%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 16 portions
|-
|-
|-
