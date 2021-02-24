We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Cherry Flavoured Biscuits 10 Pack

4.7(11)Write a review
Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Cherry Flavoured Biscuits 10 Pack
Each cake (12.2g) contains
  • Energy193 kJ 46 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.03g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 10 Light Sponge Cakes with Dark Crackly Chocolate and a Cherry Flavour Centre
  • McVitie's Jaffa Cakes:
  • Chocolate on top, sponge on the bottom, and a tangy cherry fruity bit in the middle
  • The ruby red rebel of the Jaffa crew. Packed with flavour, take your tastebuds on a wild ride.
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Terracycle™ Film - Don't recycle in kerbside collection - Recycled in UK and IE by terracycle.eu
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • © Copyright United Biscuits (UK) Limited 2020.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Concentrated Orange Juice, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Extracts (Black Carrot, Radish), Natural Cherry Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Best Before See Side of Pack.Store in a Cool, Dry Place. Once Opened, Store in an Airtight Container.

Number of uses

Typical number of cakes per pack: 10

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33 - 36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9.,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee: Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Consumer Services,
  • UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33 - 36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9.,
  • Ireland.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

10 x Jaffa Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (12.2g)
Energy (kJ)1584193
(kcal)37546
Fat 8.0g1.0g
of which Saturates4.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate 69.6g8.5g
of which Sugars50.0g6.1g
Fibre 2.1g0.3g
Protein 5.0g0.6g
Salt 0.27g0.03g
Typical number of cakes per pack: 10--

11 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Absolutely amazing!

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These are absolutely amazing, I'd go as far as to say better than the original! So tasty, and the cherry filling is very real like and very very moreish! They did not last very long in this house! Please make them in bigger boxes haha

Cherry Jaffa Cakes

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] OMG these are delicious! It’s like my dream biscuit/cake. The cherry flavour is deep and quite intense with the dark chocolate, it’s defo a new favourite - I do hope they are staying and are not just a limited edition!

Cherry jaffa cakes

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This is the first time trying these ones as I usually get the original, but wow these are now my favourite! They're so tasty and the cherry filling isn't over powering or too little it's just right! I do have to say though I ate the pack in 5 minutes there so addictive!

Yummy

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] If you love cherries you will love the new cherry Jaffa cakes, my two favourite things in one. When seeing these I was so excited to try them. They didn’t disappoint me at all. You can definitely taste the cherry unlike other products that aren’t strong enough. But these are just perfect I will be buying more.

Yummy!

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I'm not the biggest fan of original flavour jaffa cakes but the cherry ones are brilliant! My only negative is they are not in all shops or in bigger packs. Perfect for kids and adults, just make sure you get in the pack first before they are all gone!

Lovely fruity cherry Jaffa cakes

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Omg these taste soooo good definitely my new favourite and will be buying these every time I go grocery shopping and so will you once you've tried them because they taste so magnificent and your kids will love them too

Exciting times

3 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was so excited to see that they had made new flavours especially cherry we love jaffa cakes and cherries in our household, but unfortunately we where not fans it just didn't seem to work ,will stick with the amazing original jaffa cake which tastes incredible

Tangy

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was a bit unsure on cherry Jaffa cakes but they're still tangy and not overly sweet. The whole family liked them but the orange ones are still king. They're not a strong cherry flavour but think they would be even better with a almond sponge base

Lovely snack

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Perfect snack during the day or to have when I enjoy my mid-day coffee. The cherry flavor is a nice twist from the original orange one and they are equally as good. The cake itself it very soft and spongey and together with the cherry jelly, they mix together nicely and it's a good balance as it's not too sweet nor too plain. If you are a fan of the original flavor, I think you will also enjoy these ones.

I really enjoy these cakes

4 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I am very excited to taste a new flavour of this product, these are my all the time favourite cakes. I love the most about this product that they feel light when eating (not too full of fats and calories) and are perfect in sweetness level, they are not too sweet, got a bit sour fruit jelly and coated in dark chocolate - the perfect combination for dessert. It got really rich dark coated chocolate and very cherry-fruity-jelly taste. The combination is just right. Suitable for vegetarians and low in calories are two more positive things about this product and the reason why I choose this product very often. It also got good value package in good size and value for money. I would always recommend this product to other and would always buy again.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

