Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Cherry Flavoured Biscuits 10 Pack

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely amazing! 5 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 24th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These are absolutely amazing, I'd go as far as to say better than the original! So tasty, and the cherry filling is very real like and very very moreish! They did not last very long in this house! Please make them in bigger boxes haha

Cherry Jaffa Cakes 5 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 24th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] OMG these are delicious! It’s like my dream biscuit/cake. The cherry flavour is deep and quite intense with the dark chocolate, it’s defo a new favourite - I do hope they are staying and are not just a limited edition!

Cherry jaffa cakes 5 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 24th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This is the first time trying these ones as I usually get the original, but wow these are now my favourite! They're so tasty and the cherry filling isn't over powering or too little it's just right! I do have to say though I ate the pack in 5 minutes there so addictive!

Yummy 5 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 24th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] If you love cherries you will love the new cherry Jaffa cakes, my two favourite things in one. When seeing these I was so excited to try them. They didn’t disappoint me at all. You can definitely taste the cherry unlike other products that aren’t strong enough. But these are just perfect I will be buying more.

Yummy! 5 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 24th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I'm not the biggest fan of original flavour jaffa cakes but the cherry ones are brilliant! My only negative is they are not in all shops or in bigger packs. Perfect for kids and adults, just make sure you get in the pack first before they are all gone!

Lovely fruity cherry Jaffa cakes 5 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 23rd February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Omg these taste soooo good definitely my new favourite and will be buying these every time I go grocery shopping and so will you once you've tried them because they taste so magnificent and your kids will love them too

Exciting times 3 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 22nd February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was so excited to see that they had made new flavours especially cherry we love jaffa cakes and cherries in our household, but unfortunately we where not fans it just didn't seem to work ,will stick with the amazing original jaffa cake which tastes incredible

Tangy 5 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 22nd February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was a bit unsure on cherry Jaffa cakes but they're still tangy and not overly sweet. The whole family liked them but the orange ones are still king. They're not a strong cherry flavour but think they would be even better with a almond sponge base

Lovely snack 5 stars Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis 20th February 2021 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Perfect snack during the day or to have when I enjoy my mid-day coffee. The cherry flavor is a nice twist from the original orange one and they are equally as good. The cake itself it very soft and spongey and together with the cherry jelly, they mix together nicely and it's a good balance as it's not too sweet nor too plain. If you are a fan of the original flavor, I think you will also enjoy these ones.